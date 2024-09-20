The Threat of One World Government

Canada is standing on the brink of losing its national sovereignty. The federal government’s alignment with the United Nations is pushing Canadians toward a New World Order, where control is consolidated under global entities like the World Economic Forum and the World Health Organization. These organizations have infiltrated our institutions, placing individuals willing to surrender our national sovereignty into positions of power. Whether through International Health Treaties, Pandemic Treaties, or domestic laws with similar provisions, these entities are determined to exert control over us.

WCH Canada Urgent Press Conference

On Thursday, September 19th, 2024, WCH Canada held a pivotal press conference featuring prominent speakers, Lawyer Lisa Miron and Lawyer Shabnam Palesa Mohamed. With the second hearing of Bill C-293 just behind us and the UN Summit of the Future rapidly approaching, experts convened with the Canadian press to evaluate the current state of affairs. The discussion centered on assessing the looming threats to individual and property rights and exploring effective strategies for raising public awareness about these critical issues. The most effective way to halt this overreach of power is through the court of public opinion and demanding that our sitting Premiers exercise their constitutional authority to stop the Bill.

