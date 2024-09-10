The Status of Bill C-293

The Canadian government is on the verge of passing legislation to create a pandemic prevention and preparedness (C-293) plan WITHOUT first having an official review and analysis of the response to COVID-19.

Before any plans are made of how to respond to a future “pandemic” there must be an independent review of the various government’s response to the COVID-19 “pandemic.” Serious mistakes were made with COVID-19 including violations of fundamental rights and freedoms and the medical ethics of informed and voluntary consent. These mistakes must be acknowledged and rectified.

The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024, with 164 votes in favour and 144 votes against. The Liberals, NDP, and Green Party all voted in favour of this new legislation, while the Conservative Party and Bloc Quebecois voted against it.

Bill C-293 has already had its first reading in the Canadian Senate, and they will decide to either pass, amend, or reject C-293 at some point during the next session starting September 17, 2024.

The proposed legislation (C-293) is inadequate in many ways:

The section requiring a full review of the response to COVID-19 was removed.

There is no definition of the term “pandemic.”

There is no mention of addressing the violations of rights and freedoms that occurred due to government over-reach in response to COVID-19.

There is no mention of addressing the adverse effects that were caused by the COVID-19 jabs and other medical and public health interventions.

There is no clarity regarding the “lessons learned” from previous outbreaks.

The “One Health Approach” referenced in C-293 has never been scientifically proven to be “central to preventing the risk of future pandemics”.

The reliance on fraudulent diagnostic “tests” (PCRfraud.com) and worthless personal protective equipment (MaskCharade.com) are not addressed.

There is no provision for public input into the process of creating a plan for prevention and preparedness of any future “pandemic.”

Take Action & Say No to Bill C-293

To Learn More

Review the information and video's provided by James Roguski Watch video of lawyer Lisa Miron sharing concerns Visit Prevent Genocide 2030 for action ideas and templates

To Take Action

Email senators by accessing automated email templates from Stand For Health Freedom Compose a letter and mail/fax to all 99 senators. Postage is FREE Make a phone call and express your opinion about Bill C-293

Send as many emails/letters, as often as you want,

to as many Senators as you wish.

A special thank you to James Roguski for educating the world and keeping us informed about important actions!

The Canadian Senate will be in session starting September 17, 2024

Time is limited but it is still possible to get this done and make a huge impact.

Let's Unite & Contact Senators Today!