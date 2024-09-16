The Threat of One World Government

The Canadian federal government is aligning with the UN to consolidate control over member states, pushing Canadians toward a New World Order. The infiltration of our institutions by the World Economic Forum and World Health Organization has placed individuals in positions of power who are willing to surrender our national sovereignty to global entities that have betrayed any trust once placed in them.

Bill C-293 (“An Act respecting pandemic prevention and preparedness”) is set for its second hearing tomorrow, Tuesday, September 17, and may soon pass into law. Meanwhile, the synergistic UN Summit of the Future is scheduled for September 20-23, making the timing difficult to dismiss as mere coincidence.

Bill C-293

The Pandemic Prevention and Preparedness Act was passed by the House of Commons on June 5, 2024, with 164 votes in favor and 144 against. The Liberals, NDP, and Green Party supported the legislation, while the Conservative Party and Bloc Quebecois opposed it.

Bill C-293 has already undergone its first reading in the Canadian Senate, which will determine whether to pass, amend, or reject the bill in the next session, beginning on September 17, 2024.

Please participate in the upcoming peaceful protests at Queen's Park in Toronto and the Senate Courthouse in Ottawa, both happening simultaneously on Tuesday, September 17th, at 12 p.m. local time. (More info)

Bill C-293: Lawyer Lisa Miron with Rebel News

Video source - Rebel News Tamara Ugolini - Lawyer Lisa Miron

UN Summit of the Future

The United Nations and its member states are obligated to ensure public participation, transparency, and uphold human rights, such as dignity, free speech, and international law.

However, due to insufficient public involvement in the UN Secretary-General’s Common Agenda and the Pact for the Future, which may be discussed at the Summit of the Future (20-23 September 2024), we, the people, demand the inclusion of a Declaration of Invalidity, Statement of Dispute, and Urgent Objection in the summit's discussions and report.

The Pact for the Future is being negotiated alongside the Declaration on Future Generations and the Global Digital Compact, which are considered annexes to the Pact. The silence procedure on the Declaration on Future Generations has been broken, but the UN has not disclosed which countries raised objections. Civil society has the right to this information.

The UN's Pact for the Future with James Roguski | Noor Bin Ladin

Video Source - Noor Bin Ladin - James Roguski

WCH Canada Press Conference Announcement

On Thursday, September 19, WCH Canada will host a press conference featuring guest speakers Lawyer Lisa Miron and Lawyer Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, moderated by Ted Kuntz and Dr. Mark Trozzi. Journalists are invited to record and livestream the event, with footage set to be released on Friday, September 20. In this urgent press conference, Lisa Miron will discuss the post-hearing status of Bill C-293, while Shabnam Palesa Mohamed will brief us on what to expect from the upcoming UN Summit of the Future. Stay tuned for important updates. (Download Poster)