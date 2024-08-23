Dear friends of WCH Canada,

We are pleased to present to you the special group of Canadians who have been sought out and volunteered to steer The World Council For Health Canada. Here is the founding board of directors of WCH Canada. Each member of the board has demonstrated particular insight, ethics, valor and creativity. They have all stood against the WHO, its accomplices, and the weaponization of science and medicine against people. We are excited about the mission ahead. WCH Canada will work with our partners to end medical tyranny, help Canadians’ achieve optimal health, and restore human rights, justice, and bodily sovereignty in Canada.

The Board of directors of WCH Canada are: Dr Laura Braden PhD, Jason Christof, Matt Halma PhD candidate, Ted Kuntz, Dr Lana Nichols DC, and Dr Mark Trozzi MD

Dr Laura M. Braden PhD

Dr. Laura Braden is a molecular biologist with a focus in immunology, immunopathology, disease resistance and host-pathogen interactions using advances in genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and functional immunology. With extensive experience in molecular research, Dr. Braden has traveled all over the world to present her work at scientific conferences and has been an invited guest at several international universities. After two post doctoral fellowships in immunology, Dr. Braden was in the early stages of her career but was brutally fired and cancelled for asking questions about the COVID narrative and speaking out against the unconstitutional and unscientific basis of the draconian mandates in Canada. With the full realization of the corruption in academic, pharmaceutical, and biotechnological research, Dr. Braden turned from pharma-to-flora, learning how humans can be advocates for their own health by leaning on abundant (and free) medicines in the natural world. In 2021, she founded Nor'East Apothecary with the intention of empowering people to take their family's health and wellness into their own hands using traditional ancient knowledge garnered from clinical herbal, Ayurvedic, and Chinese medicine together with her expertise in immunology. At present day, Dr. Braden continues to unapologetically fight for truth, and defend the unalienable freedoms of Canadians. She is proud to be a member of this World Council of Health Canada Steering Committee, bringing hope, community, and resilience to this country.

Dr Braden is also the Chief Scientific Officer and President of Nor'East Apothecary.

Here is Dr Laura Braden’s exceptional testimony about covid-19 to the National Citizen’s Inquiry. Here is a very popular recent video of Dr Braden with Dr Trozzi.

Jason Christof

Jason Christof is respected around the world as an expert on mind control. He has worked hard to expose abusive psychological operations carried out against civilians by governments throughout the covid-19 saga.

Jason runs an international psychological reprogramming institute where he educates on the topics of mind control, behavior modification, psychological manipulation, propaganda and brainwashing. This information allows each graduate to review their own internal programming, which may be holding them back from expressing their full potential in life. If a graduate discovers that they carry self destructive and self abusive behaviors in their subconscious mind pathway, reprogramming options are explained and provided. With this knowledge, graduates of Jason's program have the capability to review the subconscious behaviors of their patients, clients etc, and reprogram in a similar fashion.

Jason Christof’s other qualifications include CHEK Holistic Lifestyle Coach (Level 2), CHEK Exercise Coach, Can Fit Pro Personal Trainer, TWIST Sports Strength and Sports Speed Coach (Level 1), and Posturologist Certification from Dr. Michel Joubert (Level 1)

You can explore and inquire about Jason’s professional work here: Master Self-sabotage Coach; Personal Services for Health Recovery.

Here is Jason Christof’s presentation to the Romanian Parliament regarding how governments and media used abusive behavioral psychology, masked as clinical virology, on the population.

Matt Halma PhD candidate

Matthew Halma is a researcher with an interdisciplinary and novel approach. He has been involved in groundbreaking research from fundamental molecular biophysics, to systems research, and the development of clinical protocols to eradicate chronic disease. He is currently a PhD Candidate in the Physics of Living Systems Laboratory at Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam. His work is fundamental in building data-sharing capacity for optical tweezers experiments. Halma has also made seminal contributions to the practice of science, applying the theory of constraints to scientific knowledge production and the adoption of lean principles in science

In addition to his academic endeavors, Matthew Halma is involved in practical applications of his research, such as founding the Open Source Medicine Foundation, which provides evidence-based protocols and recommendations to overcome chronic disease.

Matthew has made major contributions to rare and honest medical science throughout the covid saga. He has generated important advances in medicine, and exposed false and dangerous science. Halma has worked with highly respected scientific leaders including Dr Paul Marik, Dr Tess Lawrie, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Jessica Rose, the World Council For Health, and the FLCCC.

Here is just one example of Matthew Halma’s work including his presentation to the World Council For Health, where he exposed the history of mRNA injections prior to covid. This revealed the recklessness and predictable danger of C-19 mRNA “vaccines”.

View more of Matthew Halma’s work here.

Ted Kuntz

Ted Kuntz is a father, grandfather, medical choice activist, author, and educator. His journey to examine the claims of the vaccine industry began after his son Joshua was severely injured by the DPT vaccine in 1984. What Kuntz learned is that the medical industry has been systematically and intentionally dishonest with health consumers on the safety, effectiveness and necessity of vaccinations.

Kuntz believes that the organized and intentional effort to deny citizens their right to make medical decisions for themselves and their children is one of the greatest threats to humanity today. “If we lose the capacity for choice over what is injected into our self and our children, then we are no longer free citizens.” Protecting medical choice and demanding honesty, transparency, and accountability are the most important issues in Kuntz’s life today.

Ted Kuntz is the President of Vaccine Choice Canada and the Chair of the National Citizens Inquiry. He has authored a number of books including: “Dare to Question”, “Peace Begins With Me”, “How Can I Wake Up When I Don’t Know I’m Asleep?” and “A New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination.”

Here is Ted Kuntz exceptional testimony to the National Citizens Inquiry where he exposed in detail the unsavory history of the vaccine industry which long predated the crimes of the covid era.

Dr Lana Nicholl DC

Dr Lana Nicholl grew up in rural Alberta and is a proud Canadian. She is also the mother of 4 young children and the devoted wife of her college sweetheart.

Dr Nicholl is an accomplished athlete who is recognized for volleyball in both the Alberta and Canadian Halls of Fame. She has continued with her sports enthusiasm by volunteering as a Coach and attaining her Certified Personal Training certificate.

Dr Nicholl earned her Doctor of Chiropractic Degree in 2004 and specialized in pediatric, pregnancy and family care within her private practice. As a Nutrition & Wellness Coach, Dr Nicholl is passionate about teaching people of all ages how to live full, vibrant, natural and healthy lives.

Dr Nicholl is also a Certified Blood Microscopist (LIVE & Dried Blood Analysis). She uses this powerful tool to help people improve their health & wellness.

Dr Lana Nicholl is committed to fighting for truth & freedom for all Canadians. Her top priorities include: bodily autonomy, accessible health & wellness, the importance of family, and the importance of people advocating for their own healing & wellness.

Dr Mark Trozzi MD

Dr Mark Trozzi MD has 27 years experience in emergency medicine. He held teaching positions in 3 Canadian medical schools and taught critical resuscitation and trauma medicine to doctors from across Canada and around the world.

Dr. Trozzi was on-call in multiple emergency units when Covid-19 was launched. This included an ER designated specifically for Covid-19. He noted severe discrepancies of medical science, ethical norms and human rights; with the Covid agenda, suppressed treatments, and dangerous genetic injections that were misrepresented as “safe and effective vaccines” for Covid-19.

At the end of 2020, Dr. Trozzi took an open ended sabbatical from his entire pre-existing career and income, sold his family home, and committed himself completely to alerting the public, helping advance genuine medical science despite the current climate, and supporting the drive for justice, the return of human rights and the rule of law. Dr Trozzi has stood firmly against the current administration of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. He is engaged in legal actions against them; his goal is to restore all the excellent doctors and nurses who have been unlawfully persecuted in Canada for refusing to participate in covid-crimes-against-humanity.

Dr. Trozzi is one of the Directors of EbMCsquared CiC and a member of the global Steering Committee for the World Council for Health (WCH). He has served on the WCH Law and Activism Committee, and co-chaired the WCH Health & Science Committee.

He also serves as a Consultant and Medical Advisor to various health and human rights organizations including:

Dr Trozzi is a member of:

The Canada Health Alliance

The Canadian Covid Care Alliance

and is one of the coauthors of the 2021 Declaration of Canadian Physicians for Science and Truth.

Dr Trozzi has an extensive of library regarding covid-19, C-19 “vaccines” and many other health and human rights subjects. One may subscribe to Dr Trozzi here.