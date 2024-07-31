In June of 2024 the World Council For Health Canada was established. Canada is now one of 37 nations with a WCH country council. The WCH vision is the antithesis of the top down authoritarian model of the WHO which has been used to violate the rights and health of people around the world. We maintain that your rights are inalienable, and include bodily sovereignty. Each individual is the top authority over their own health. No one should be coerced or forcibly injected with any “vaccine”, drug or device.

The global community of WCH country councils are working together to share knowledge and support each other. Each country council takes responsibility for its country, and looks out for the best interests of our citizens.

All WCH country councils including Canada’s support the seven Better Way Principles of the World Council For Health:

1. We act in honour and do no harm

2. We are free beings with free will

3. We are part of nature

4. We are spiritual and thrive when life has meaning and purpose

5. We thrive together and value our diverse community

6. We value different perspectives

7. We use technology with discernment

The team at WCH Canada have identified our Current Actionable Priorities as follows:

1. Educate Canadians on how to best stand our ground, and maintain our rights in the face of medical tyranny.

2. Assign highest standard covid era science and ethic awards to the rare doctors and scientists who upheld scientific and ethical standards, and carried out strong activism despite being persecuted and suffering losses for doing the right things.

3. Create an alternative healthcare association to restore Canadian’s access to ethical and scientific experts and treatments. Utilize our trusted experts, as identified above, to steer this new system.

4. Participate in the global community of WCH country councils. We are part of a global community that is sharing information and joined in solidarity for the defence of human rights and health.

5. Educate Canadians regarding important health matters including C-19 injections’ detoxification; optimizing immune sysem health, and the prevention and reversal of many chronic diseases.

6. Support Canadian and international projects to establish both civil and criminal justice regarding the last four years of crimes against humanity that were carried out in the name of “health”; and to prevent future medical crimes against humanity.

7. Support projects to place citizens back in control of our governments. Active participation of citizens in all levels of government.

Next Steps

In the following weeks we will reveal more about WCH Canada, including our excellent Steering Committee which is composed of well trusted leaders in the medical truth and freedom movement.

Please consider donating to help finance WCH Canada. We are here to serve and protect Canadians, and hold our posititon in a global team committed to health, freedom and human rights for all good people, everywhere.

Don't miss out on our exciting updates, resources, events, and opportunities! Subscribe today.

You can help!

WCH Canada is raising funds to cover technical costs and expand our team to take on the challenges listed above. Your contributions, big and small, go towards making a big difference. By donating today, you help us build for Canada´s better tomorrow.

Donate Today