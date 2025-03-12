In this second installment of our three-part interview, Dr. Gary Davidson continues to discuss the process and findings of the Alberta COVID-19 Pandemic Data Review Task Force Report. Despite lacking subpoena power, the report uncovers critical errors in Alberta’s COVID-19 response, highlighting failures in governance, transparency, and decision-making. Hopefully this is just the beginning of a larger investigation.

The Problem with Predictive Modeling

Predictive modeling was a cornerstone of decision-making throughout the COVID-19 response, yet its accuracy and reliability were questionable from the start. Models created by figures like Neil Ferguson and David Fisman were used to justify harsh lockdowns and sweeping mandates. However, as history has shown with climate change models, predictions are often inaccurate, failing to account for real-world complexities.

In Alberta, models projected that ICU beds would be overrun within weeks, prompting lockdowns and severe restrictions. However, those predictions did not materialize. Countries and states that did not impose lockdowns, such as Sweden, Texas, and South Dakota, saw similar or even better outcomes compared to locked-down regions. The inconsistency in modeling outcomes suggests that the process was heavily influenced by assumptions and parameters that could be manipulated to fit a predetermined narrative.

Lockdowns: The Cost of Bad Data

Lockdowns were presented as the only viable solution to prevent mass casualties. Yet, when examined through real-world data, they had no meaningful impact on transmission rates. Alberta, despite enforcing strict measures, had outcomes comparable to the Hutterite communities, which continued their communal living practices with little to no restrictions. Similarly, Sweden's open approach resulted in better overall outcomes, proving that extreme restrictions were not necessary to mitigate the virus’ effects.

Beyond failing to stop the spread, lockdowns caused immense harm. The economic fallout led to widespread business closures and unemployment. This is concerning, since for each 1% rise in unemployment, suicide rates increase significantly. Children suffered from educational setbacks, mental health declines, and speech development delays due to mask mandates and isolation. These unintended consequences were largely ignored in the decision-making process, showcasing the narrow scope of health policies.

The Ineffectiveness of Mask Mandates

Pre-COVID research on masks clearly stated that simple cloth and surgical masks were ineffective against respiratory viruses. Studies from New England Journal of Medicine and The Lancet confirmed that only properly fitted N95 masks provided any notable protection. Despite this, governments worldwide implemented mask mandates based on weak or politically motivated science.

Alberta health officials admitted that masks were more about signaling compliance than actual protection. Meanwhile, comparative studies between masked and unmasked regions showed no significant differences in infection rates. The insistence on mask mandates despite clear evidence against their effectiveness raises concerns about the true motivations behind these policies.

The Misuse of PCR Testing

The widespread use of PCR testing further fueled the COVID response, but its role was deeply flawed. PCR tests amplify genetic material to detect fragments of viruses, but this method was never designed to diagnose infectious individuals. High cycle thresholds led to an overwhelming number of false positives, creating an illusion of surging cases and justifying continued restrictions.

Testing was also used to drive fear and compliance. People who felt fine were diagnosed as asymptomatic carriers, leading to unnecessary quarantines and economic disruptions. Instead of using testing to guide individual treatment, it became a tool to justify sweeping public health mandates which lacked scientific backing.

"Vaccine" Mandates and the Suppression of Alternative Views

The COVID-19 "vaccine" was introduced as the definitive solution to COVID. However, its rapid deployment bypassed the standard 15-year observational period required for gene therapy, making its long-term effects unknown. The initial promise of one-shot immunity quickly shifted to multiple boosters, with growing evidence that vaccinated individuals still contracted and spread the virus.

Worse, legitimate scientific concerns about the "vaccine" were suppressed. Physicians and researchers who questioned its safety were vilified, censored, and in some cases, professionally ruined. Government and health authorities relied on an echo chamber of politically aligned experts rather than engaging in open scientific debate.

The Need for Accountability and Safeguards

Another alarming aspect of the COVID response was the unwillingness of decision-makers to engage in transparent discussions. When presented with alternative viewpoints, government health officials and modeling advocates refused to debate their positions. This lack of accountability raises serious ethical concerns, as decisions impacting millions of lives were made without open discourse.

Looking forward, it is crucial to investigate who controlled the data that guided COVID-19 policies. Alberta’s decisions were seemingly dictated by global entities rather than local leaders. This suggests that provincial and even national autonomy was compromised, with critical decisions being made by unelected bureaucrats and international organizations.

Governments must implement policies based on real-world evidence rather than manipulated models. Without this commitment, history is doomed to repeat itself, with future crises being met with the same damaging and ineffective strategies.

