Urgent Call to Address COVID-19 "Vaccine" Safety Concerns
International experts demand immediate action on mRNA "vaccine" risks to safeguard public health.
Notice - Identified Risk and Concern
Sent by Email
Date: 19 January 2025
To: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau & Members of Canadian Parliament
This notice expresses extreme concern regarding the safety and quality of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines”. On 25th November 2024, this concern was initially communicated to prime ministers and governing bodies in the Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as the United Kingdom. Representatives from other European countries and Canada, who share these concerns, have since joined this call for action and answers.
Excessive levels of residual DNA were identified in Australian samples, corroborating data from France, Germany, Canada, and the USA. The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA, leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other severe health conditions.
As an international group of politicians and qualified professionals, we are gravely concerned about the effects of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines” on public health and call for their immediate suspension. We would like to draw your attention to three critical issues surrounding the deployment of these “vaccines”, which carry profound implications for the health of our citizens:
COVID-19 “vaccines” were not tested for their ability to block viral transmission. Regulatory agencies, governments, and other bodies misled the public to coerce acceptance of these products.
Unprecedented levels of reported side effects, including deaths. Analyses of public data show that outcomes varied significantly depending on the batch a person received, creating a "lottery" of side effects.
Variable and excessive residual plasmid DNA in “vaccine” vials. Independent analyses revealed that Pfizer and Moderna products contained this DNA, a by-product of manufacturing, which should never have entered commercial vials.
These points highlight critical but unquantified risks to human health that regulatory authorities have systematically ignored. On behalf of the public, we demand:
An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines” and a full product recall.
An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use.
Scientific evidence documenting the absolute absence of risks to human DNA.
For further details, please refer to the accompanying scientific summary. In light of this information, we seek clear answers to the following questions:
When will an independent, transparent, public, and forensic investigation into the safety and quality concerns of modified mRNA “vaccines” for COVID-19 be initiated?
When will the causality between mRNA “vaccines” and conditions such as cancer, infertility, or other acute, chronic, and genetic diseases be sufficiently examined?
Given the scientifically supported risks to current and future human health, we urge you to act in the best interest of the citizens you were elected to serve.
For more information, visit: NorthGroup.Info
With utmost concern and respect,
Ted Kuntz
President, Vaccine Choice Canada
Board Member, World Council for Health Canada
Dr. Mark Trozzi, MD
President, World Council for Health Canada
Member, World Council for Health International Steering Committee, Canada COVID Care Alliance, and International Crisis Summit
Signatories from Canadian Experts & Representatives:
Claudia Chaufan, MD, PhD – Associate Professor, Health Policy & Global Health, York University; Member, Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA), and Canadian Academics for COVID Ethics
Dr. Roger Hodkinson – MA, MBBChir (Cantab), FRCPC, General Pathologist
Dr. Neil Karrow – Professor of Immunotoxicology
Dr. Rochagné Kilian – MBChB, CCFP, CCFP.EM
Christopher A. Shaw, PhD – Professor, Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of British Columbia; Co-Chair, Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee, CCCA
Jason Christoff – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada
Dr. Lana Nicoll – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada
Matthew Halma – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada
Dr. Laura Braden – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada
Bonnie Newell – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada
Michael Palmer, MD – Board Certification in Medical Microbiology (Germany); Former Professor of Biochemistry, University of Waterloo
Dr. David J. Speicher, PhD, DTM – Virologist, Senior Research Associate, University of Guelph
Stephen Malthouse, MD – British Columbia
Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD – Applied Mathematics, Immunology, Computational Biology
Signatories on Behalf of the NORTH Group
International Elected Officials
Croatia
Miro Bulj, Member of Parliament, MOST Party
Nino Raspudić, Member of Parliament, Independent
Nikola Grmoja, Member of Parliament, MOST Party
Marin Miletić, Member of Parliament, MOST Party
Josip Jurčević, Member of Parliament, Independent
Damir Biloglav, Member of Parliament, DOMINO Party
Stjepan Bartulica, Member of the European Parliament, European Conservatives and Reformists Group
Czech Republic
Jitka Chalánková, MD, Member of Parliament
Vladimir Zlinsky, MD, Deputy and Physician, Member of Parliament
Finland
Kaisa Garedrew, Parliamentarian
Juha Mäenpää, Parliamentarian
Pia Sillanpää, Parliamentarian
Lithuania
Rimas Jakunas, Parliamentarian
Netherlands
Gideon van Meijeren, LLM, Forum for Democracy (FVD), Member of Parliament
Sweden
Elsa Widding, Independent Member of Parliament
Australia
Russell Broadbent MP, Federal Member for Monash
Signatories from International Experts & Representatives
Austria
Dr. Silvia Behrendt, PhD, Founder & Director, Global Health Responsibility Agency
Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg, General Practitioner, Mental Health Coach, Founder & President of the Austrian Organization for Children's Health, Founder of DNA Party
Mag. Andrea Steindl, Chair of the Association of Lawyers for Fundamental Rights
Members of Verein Rechtsanwälte für Grundrechte, ZVR-Zahl 1421037629
Belgium
Dr. Iwan Vanbreuseghem, Radiologist
Dr. An Fierlafijn, General Practitioner
Dr. Erwin Van Ingelghem, Neurologist
Dr. Hilde De Smet, General Practitioner
Dr. Steven Devos, Dermatologist
Dr. Leo Van den Bossche, General Practitioner
Dr. Frank Peeters, General Practitioner
Croatia
Miro Bulj, Member of the Croatian Parliament, MOST Party
Nino Raspudić, Member of the Croatian Parliament, Independent
Nikola Grmoja, Member of the Croatian Parliament, MOST Party
Marin Miletić, Member of the Croatian Parliament, MOST Party
Josip Jurčević, Member of the Croatian Parliament, Independent
Damir Biloglav, Member of the Croatian Parliament, DOMINO Party
Stjepan Bartulica, Member of the European Parliament, European Conservatives and Reformists Group
Krešimir Pavelić, PD, PhD, Molecular Oncologist, University Professor, Juraj Dobrila University of Pula
Prim. Marija Divić, MD, OB-GYN, President of the Croatian Association for Primary Health Care, Croatian Medical Association
Prim. Josipa Rodić, MD, Family Medicine, Croatia, Slobodni Zajedno
Ivana Kauf Puljević, MDD, The Hippocrates Initiative
Mirko Karačić, MD, Internal Medicine, The Hippocrates Initiative
Ivana Pavić, MD, PhD, Anatomical Pathologist, The Hippocrates Initiative
Melita Milenković, PhD, LLM, University of Zagreb
Danijel Grgičin, PhD in Biophysics
Czech Republic
Jitka Chalánková, MD, Senator, Pediatrician, Parliament of the Czech Republic
Vladimir Zlinsky, MD, Deputy, Physician, Parliament of the Czech Republic
Prof. Jiří Beran, MD, Vaccinologist and Epidemiologist, Vaccination and Travel Medicine Centre, Hradec Králové
Tomas Fürst, PhD, Co-founder of SMIS Lab, Palacký University Olomouc
Prof. Jaroslav Turanek, Immunologist and Vaccinologist, Palacky University Olomouc
Prof. Arnost Komarek, Biostatistician, Co-founder of SMIS Association, Charles University, Prague
Zuzana Kratka, Immunologist, Co-founder of SMIS Association
Vladimir Cizek, MD, Angiologist, Forensic Expert in Angiology
Tomas Nielsen, Lawyer, Chairman of the Institute for Law and Civil Liberties
Emil Berta, MD, Intensive Care Physician, Palacky University Olomouc
Jaroslava Chlupova, MD, Neurologist
Vladimira Beranova Nezvalova, MD, Physician
Jana Gandalovicova, MD, Cardiologist
Xenie Preiningerova, MD, Gynecologist
Vlastimil Voracek, MD, Orthopedic Specialist
Jan Brodnicek, MD, General Practitioner, Pneumologist
Zdenek Beran, MD, Physician, Urologist
Jana Šedivá, MD, General Practitioner
Petr Sedláček, MD, Surgeon
Jan Hnízdil, MD, General Practitioner
Hana Štefaničová, MD, Cardiologist
MUDr. Tomáš Lebenhart, Pediatrician, Neurologist, General Practitioner
Ghazalová Helena, MD, Dentist
Alena Levkova
Petra Ebachová
Martin Hála, MD, PhD, Head of Department, Intensive Care Physician, Brno
Vladimír Chodura, MD, Head of Department, Ophthalmologist, České Budějovice
Denmark
Niels Harrit, PhD, Associate Professor (ret.), Department of Chemistry, University of Copenhagen
Malene Montclairre, Founder/Chair of Frihedsbevægelsens Fællesråd
Vibeke Mannich, MD, PhD
Jørgen L. Rasmussen, Chiropractor, Author
Max Schmeling, MSc, Independent Statistical Adviser and Researcher
Lene Bang, Political Commentator
Dr. Jeanne A. Rungby, Specialized Physician, Otorhinolaryngology
Marie-Therese Strand, Cand.theol & Priest
Kim Varming, MD, Specialist in Clinical Immunology
Charlotte Ryø, Civil Health Rights Movement, May Day
Stig Gerdes, MD, General Practitioner (retired)
Birita L. Jóansdóttir, Psychologist, Faroe Islands
Estonia
Prof. Hele Everaus, MD: Professor Emeritus of Hemato-Oncology, Tartu University Hospital
Prof. Urmas Saarma, PhD: Molecular Biology Professor, Chair of Mammalogy, University of Tartu
Arne Ader: MSc, Biologist
Lea Metsis: Psychologist
Edith Ainsalu: Psychologist
Kristel Mägi: ICU Nurse
Aune Altmets, MSc: Molecular Biochemistry, Assistant Pharmacist
Liis Orav: Integrative Health Therapist
Andres Assuküll, MSc: Molecular Biochemistry
Dr. Kristi Otti: Dental MD, DMD
Dr. Triin Eller-Pihelgas, MD, PhD: Psychiatrist
Jevgeni Popakul: EM Nurse-Specialist
Joona Sõsa: EM Nurse, Ambulance Team Leader, Vice-Chairman of Estonian Ambulance Workers' Union
Anne Pebre: Chair of the NGO Estonian Parents of Vaccine Injured Children
Katrin Heero: Pharmacist
Dr. Urve Prits, MD: Family Medicine
Marika Hiiesalu: Retired Nurse
Kaido Puusepp: Veterinarian
Pille Ilves: Executive Board Member, Estonian Patient Advocacy Association
Dr. Riina Raudsik, MD: Anesthesiologist, Cardiologist, Family Medicine (retired)
Dr. Pille Javed, MD: Public Health Specialist
Dr. Tiina Roostna, MD: Radiologist
Dr. Antonina Järviste, MD: Epidemiologist (retired)
Malle Roomeldi: Psychologist
Dr. Helju Juhanson, MD: Anesthesiologist
Sirje Rüütel Boudinot, PhD: Molecular Immunology
Merike Lillenberg, PhD: Lecturer in Molecular Biology, Estonian University of Life Sciences
Kaari Saarma, MSc: Molecular Biology, Council Member, NGO United Medics and Scientists
Dr. Indrek Melder, MD, MSPH: Occupational Medicine Physician (retired)
Dr. Andres Lindmäe, MD: Orthopaedics
Dr. Eneli Kaasik, MD: Anesthesiologist
Dr. Meeme Luks: Dental MD, DMD
Dr. Ants Kask, MD, PhD: Psychiatrist
Dr. Triin Lepp: Dental MD, DMD
Eveli Kask: Nurse
Dr. Tiia Liivalaid, MD: Family Medicine, Chinese Medicine
Maria Kaširova: ICU Nurse
Dr. Pille Varmann, MD: Psychiatrist
Aili Kütt: Midwife, Nurse
Dr. Evelin Vatsa, MD: Family Medicine
Dr. Pille Kilgi, MD: Anesthesiologist
Jaanika Vikk: Midwife, Nurse
Dr. Anti Kukkela, MD: Orthopaedics
Dr. Airi Värnik, MD, PhD: Professor in Psychiatry (retired)
Helle Kullerkupp: Midwife, Health Mentor
Merle Turmann: Nurse
Aleksander Lammas, MSc: Head of Biotechnology Laboratory
Margit Silla-Vunk: Midwife, Nurse
Dr. Helen Lasn, MD: Family Medicine, PhD in Neuroscience
Tiina Salusaar: Retired Pharmacist
Dr. Helle Lasn, MD: Neurologist, Occupational Health Specialist
Dr. Ruuta Tiimus, MD: Rheumatologist
Dr. Rene Bürkland, MD: Chinese Medicine
Dr. Aivar Tilk, MD: Urologist
Dr. Hasso Uuetoa, MD: Cardiologist
Ruth Kaasen: Nurse
Maarja Valb: Nurse
Finland
Nina Bjelogrlic, MSc, MD, PhD: Toxicology, Specialist in Neurology with Intellectual Disability Medicine (retired)
Tamara Tuuminen, MD, PhD: Specialist in Clinical Microbiology, Adjunct Professor
Janne Blommendahl, MD
Rauli Mäkelä, MD (retired)
Markku Juvakoski, MD: Specialist in Anaesthesiology
Aki Nummelin: Lawyer, Chairman of Trade Union VALO
Tuomas Kaasalainen: MSc in Organic Chemistry
Hanna Parikka: MSc in Biotechnology
Leena Kenttämies: Attorney at Law
Osmo Vikman, MD, FECSM
Mikko Laakso, MD, PhD: Adjunct Professor
Helena Mäkelä, MD (retired)
Greenland
Falke Thue Mikailsen: Spokesperson for Inuit Nation and Greenlandic People
Hungary
Prof. Zsuzsa Bardocz: Retired Professor of Nutritional and Biological Sciences
Dr. József Tamasi: Internal Medicine, Health Promotion, Social Medicine
Dr. Laszlo Szilak, PhD: Molecular Biologist, Gene Engineer, Biochemist, CEO of Szilak Labor Bioinformatics
Dr. Tibor Uhrik, MSc: Surgeon, Medical Care Manager, CEO of Hyppokrates Consulting
Dr. Alfréd Pócs, MD: Consultant Orthopedic-Trauma Surgeon
Dr. Dorottya Kemény: Orthopedic-Trauma Surgeon
Dr. Gábor Tóth: Surgeon, Velence Surgical Clinic
Dr. Gergely Dávid Pelsőczi: General Surgeon, Toldy Ferenc Hospital
Dr. Sándor Matyijcsik: Orthopedic-Trauma Surgeon
Andras Papp, MD: Cardiologist, Head of Cardiological Rehabilitation, Semmelweis University
Dr. Zsuzsanna Ildikó Barta: Rheumatologist, Rehabilitation Specialist
Dr. Sándor Bodó: Ophthalmologist Specialist
Dr. Emese Pataky: Orthopedic Surgeon, Chiropractor, Bowen Therapist
Dr. Natália Petróczy: Internal Medicine Specialist
Dr. Rozália Hutvágner: General Practitioner
Dr. Erzsébet Annamária Tátrai: Psychologist, Behavioral Analyst
Erzsébet Anna Bokody: Psychologist
Katalin Tátrai Kocsisné: Economist
Albert János: Retired Economist
Dr. Csilla Éva Vas: Dentist
Dr. György Gődény: Pharmacist
Dr. Zsuzsanna Nagy: Dentist
Dr. Horkovics-Kováts János: Obstetrician-Gynecologist
Dr. Nagy Viktória: Dentist
Dr. Koncz István: Psychiatrist
Dr. Dobi Dalma: Dentist
Dr. Barkóczi Margit: Retired Biochemist
Dr. Éva Papp, PhD, MRSN: Emeritus Faculty Member, Australian National University
Biro Erzsébet: Pediatric Nurse (retired)
Dr. Szebeni János: Professor
Iceland
Arnar Þór Jónsson: Lawyer, Former District Judge
Guðmundur Karl Snæbjörnsson, MD: Specialist in Family Medicine
Martha Ernstsdóttir: Physiotherapist, Cranio-Sacral Therapist
Kolbeinn Normann: Dentist
Helga Birgisdóttir: Nurse, Midwife
Elín Björk Guðbrandsdóttir: Assistant Nurse, Bookkeeper
Margrét R Jónasardóttir: Health and Nutritional Consultant
Áslaug Katrín Aðalsteinsdóttir, MSc: Landscape Architect, Theta Healer
Rev. Sirry Berndsen: Minister, Certified Medium, Grief Educator
Helgi Örn Viggósson: Software Engineer
Jóhannes Loftsson: Chemical & Civil Engineer, President of Ábyrg Framtíð
Ireland
Professor Francis A. Boyle, Author of the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention (Biological Weapons Anti-terrorist Act of 1989).
Dr. Jane Holland, MD, PhD, MRCSI, Senior Lecturer, Department of Anatomy and Regenerative Medicine, RCSI University of Medicine & Health Sciences, Dublin.
Dr. William Ralph, General Practitioner, Co. Wexford.
Dr. Pat Morrissey, General Practitioner, Limerick.
Dr. Gerry Waters, General Practitioner (Suspended), Kildare.
Dr. Mary Anne McCloskey, General Practitioner, Derry, Northern Ireland.
Ms. Una McGurk, S.C., Barrister, Senior Counsel.
Ms. Tracey O’Mahony, Barrister-At-Law.
Eddie Hobbs, Author, Activist, Trustee, Financial Business Owner.
Latvia
Dr. Lauris Līcītis, MD, Clinical Immunologist, Member of FOcIS, British Society for Immunology, and European Association for Cancer Research.
Dr. Marina Afanasjeva, MD, Homeopath, Head of the Homeopathy Programme, Riga Stradins University.
Dr. Viesturs Rudzītis, MD, Psychotherapist.
Dr. Tatjana Bodnare-Judina, DDS, Dentist, Zobu Paradize Ltd.
Dr. Edgars Mednis, MD, Paediatrician, Homeopath.
Dr. Antoņina Gorska, MD, Retired Emergency Physician, Paediatrician, Homeopath.
Dr. Inese Joksta, MD, Dr.Med., Homeopath.
Dr. Gita Ervika-Norvele, MD, Retired Paediatrician.
Dr. Ilze Ābele, MD, Otolaryngologist, Homeopath.
Kristīne Ozoliņa, Internal Care Nurse.
Dr. Jānis Zaržeckis, MD, Plastic Surgeon.
Solveiga Štrause, General Care Nurse.
Dr. Arta Sirgeda, MD, Thoracic Surgeon.
Rita Lukjanoviča, MD, Cosmetologist.
Dr. Pāvels Naumovs, MD, Otolaryngologist, Homeopath.
Ilze Auliciema, MSc.pol., Dipl.ing., Dipl.iur., Expert in Public Administration.
Jūlija Stepaņenko, Attorney-at-Law, Former Member of the Latvian Parliament.
Anita Tamberga, Mg.iur., Attorney-at-Law, Member of the Latvian Council of Sworn Advocates.
Dr. Žanna Ņikitina, DDS, Dentist, Diplomatic Service Medical Center.
Dzintars Kalniņš, Mg.iur., Lawyer.
Dr. Elita Mūrniece, MD, Epigenetic Regulation Expert.
Olga Tatarinceva, Ambulatory Nurse.
Dr. Margarita Stoma, MD, Cardiologist.
Agnese Sevastjanova, Mg.iur., Attorney-at-Law.
Dr. Agnese Klūga, DDS, Dentist.
Agita Galiņa, Mg.iur., Lawyer.
Dr. Aelita Šimkus, DDS, Dentist.
Inga Rutmane-Lazda, Mg.sc.sal., Audiologist/Speech Therapist.
Agija Golubeva, Anaesthetic, Intensive and Critical Care Nurse.
Dr. Zane Vīksna, MD, Neurologist, Paediatric Neurologist, Neurosonologist.
Malta
Dr. Susan Vosloo, Cardiothoracic Surgeon.
Dr. Angele Sammut, General Practitioner.
Charles Micallef, BPharm (Hons), MSc (Public Health), Pharmacist/Researcher, Department of Health.
Dr. Lidia Babenko, Medical Doctor.
Mr. Nicholas Farrugia, Nurse.
Noel Farrugia, Former MP, Minister for Agriculture, Partit Laburista.
Tania Gauci Fiorini, Partit ABBA.
Rudolf Ragonesi, Lawyer.
Alexander D’Agata, Human Health Alliance Malta, Independent MEP Candidate.
Geraldine Camilleri, Human Health Alliance Malta.
Carmen Houlton, Human Health Alliance Malta.
Elaine Mulcahy, World Council for Health Malta.
Saskia Zammit David Wildy, World Council for Health Malta.
Beverley Rimmer, Epigenetic Consultant & Detox Specialist, World Council for Health Malta.
Kay Treglowan, World Council for Health Malta.
Rita Bonnici, Malta Children’s Defense Movement.
Antoine Grech, Malta Children’s Defense Movement.
Radu Gheorghe, Wellbeing Consultant, Independent MEP Candidate.
Billy J. McBee, ResidentiBeltin (Valletta Residents).
Sinan Vural, Engineer.
Charlotte S. Vural, Director.
Alexia King, Director.
Stephen J. Newton, Political Activist.
Andrew Schultink, Activist.
Gavin Michael Fitzsimons, Researcher.
The Netherlands
Willem Engel, MSc, Biopharmaceutical Sciences, Human Rights Activist, Cofounder Foundation for Truth.
Maarten Fornerod, PhD, Associate Professor of Cell Data and Disease, Erasmus MC Rotterdam.
Rob Roos, Former Member of the European Parliament (MEP), 2019–2024.
Dr. Rogier Louwen, Expert in Molecular, Microbiology, and Cell Biology.
Theo Schetters, Extraordinary Professor (retired), Expertise: Vaccine Development.
Gideon van Meijeren, LLM, Forum for Democracy (FVD), Member of Parliament.
Karin Vocking, Biologist, Research Analyst.
Wybren van Haga, Entrepreneur, Former Member of Dutch Parliament.
Maria Groot, DVM, PhD, Researcher/Veterinarian (retired).
Dr. Wout van Orten-Luiten, PhD, Human Nutrition and Health, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
Jonathan van Ouwerkerk, MD Arts, General Practitioner (retired).
Bart Coppens, General Practitioner.
Berber Pieksma, MD, General Practitioner.
John van der Woude, MD DO, Integrative and Osteopathic Physician.
Dr. A. H. van Walraven, Company Doctor.
Michael Smulders, General Practitioner.
Ingrid Wiebenga, Nurse Anaesthetist.
Vincent van Hemel, Drs/MSc, Dental Surgeon.
Margriet van Stratum, Radiodiagnostic Laboratory Technician (retired).
A. Driessen van Berendonk, Medical Assistant.
Linda (H.E.M.) Lieverse, Nurse.
Thea Nijssen-Atkinson, Chemical Analyst (retired).
Maudy Lisnet, Nurse.
Thea Nieuwveld, Nurse (retired).
W. A. M. Duin-Sant, Nurse.
Anja Bovendeaard, Nurse, Nursing Educator (retired).
Miriam van der Weijden, Midwife.
Gerben van der Veen, Psychiatric Nurse (retired 2023).
K. Rumping, Physiotherapist.
Xander Leuven, Physiotherapist.
Dagmar Kamstra, Personal Injury Specialist.
Dr. Frank Stadermann, Retired Attorney at Law.
Meike Terhorst, Lawyer.
Jeroen Terlingen, Personal Injury Specialist.
Norway
Einar Eskeland, MD, GP, Artha Helseconsult AS
Sigurd Nes, MD, GP, Innlandet
Ola Tellesbø, Lawyer, Former Researcher, Law Faculty, Oslo University
Torkel Snellingen, MD, Dr. Med., Former Head of Section, Institute for Clinical Medicine, Tromsø University
Barbro Paulsen, Lawyer, Bergfruene Advokatselskab AS
Jarle Aarstad, Professor, Dr.Oecon., Høgskulen på Vestlandet
Gunvor Lunde, MD, Psychiatrist, Sykehuset Innlandet
Jörn Eikemo, MD, GP, Oslo
Olav Tobias Ødegaard, MD, Specialist in Anesthesiology, Kongsvinger sykehus
Dmitri Svistounov, Chief Engineer, Institute for Clinical Medicine, UiT Norway’s Arctic University
Kjetil Elvevold, Dr. Scient., Tromsø University
Anne Christine Bjørnebye, MD, Consultant, Innlandet
Geir Guttorm Flatabø, MD, GP, Granvin
Portugal
Joana Amaral Dias, Politician and Psychologist
Dr. Graça Pereira, Paediatrician
Dr. Georgina Monteiro, Paediatrician
Prof. Dr. Manuel Pinto Coelho, Writer and Anti-Aging Medicine Expert
Prof. Dr. Fernando Nobre, Former MP, General Surgeon, and Urologist, University Professor, and President of AMI-Assistência Médica Internacional
Dr. Francisco António Franco Patrício, Consultant in General Practice and Occupational Medicine, Doctor Without Borders 1999
Dr. Tiago Marques, Internist and Infectious Disease Specialist
Pedro Ladeira, Manager, Pharmaceutical Research Industry
Dr. Cristina Pinho, Gastroenterologist
Dr. Marta Gameiro, Dentist
Dr. António Noivo, Dentist
Dr. Ana Ramalho, General Practitioner
Dr. Francisca Almeida, Anaesthesiologist
Dr. João Lagoas Gomes, Haematologist
Dr. Daniela Fontes, Anaesthesiologist
Dr. Oleksandr Rodin, General Practitioner
Dr. Rui Braga, Private Physician
Dr. Pedro Girão, Anaesthesiologist
Dr. António Godinho, General Practitioner
Luís Silva, Osteopath
Dr. Diogo Cabrita, General Surgeon
Dr. Gabriel Branco, Radiologist
Dr. Maria Margarida Oliveira, Anaesthesiologist
Dr. José Paulo Neuparth, Anaesthesiologist
Fernando Veríssimo Cardoso, Nurse
Lara Campos Ferreira, Nurse
Ana Sofia Ferreira, PhD, Psychologist
Slovenia
Marjan Podobnik, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia and Former Member of the Slovenian Parliament
Franco Juri, Former Member of the Slovenian Parliament and Diplomat
Aurelio Juri, Former Member of the European Parliament and Former Member of the Slovenian Parliament
Prof. Matjaž Zwitter, MD, PhD, Professor of Medical Ethics, Consultant for Oncology and Radiotherapy
Vladimir Pirnat, MD, MA, Specialist in Internal Medicine and Psychologist
Marko Novak, MD, Oncologist-Surgeon, Institute of Oncology, Ljubljana
Sabina Senčar, MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, MCL, Ljubljana
Nada Hiti, MD, Specialist in Family Medicine
Petra Novak, MD, Ophthalmologist, FEBO
Živan Krevel, MD, BA in Biology, Krevel Homeopathic Centre, Ivančna Gorica
Mitja Gala, MD, Specialist in Occupational, Transport, and Sports Medicine, MEDICINA DELA MG D.O.O., Šempeter pri Novi Gorici
Žiga Zebec, MA in Microbial Ecology, Molecular Microbiology, PhD in CRISPR Systems
Biserka Ilin, MD, Psychiatrist Specialist, Retired
Prof. Miran Možina, PhD, MD, Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist, Director of the Sigmund Freud University, Vienna, Ljubljana Branch
Tomaž Makovec, MD, PhD in Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine in Ljubljana
Karel Gržan, PhD in Literary Studies, Writer, Publicist, Theologian, and Priest
Prof. Igor Kononenko, PhD in Computer Science, Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Computer Science and Informatics, Ljubljana
Maja Kristan, Lawyer, Former Criminal-Law Judge, Retired
Zoran Kodela, BA in Theology, Director of EXODUS TV
Tjaša Vuzem, BA in German and English Studies with Literature, Director of Zavod CISP (Lawyers), Ljubljana
Maja Makovec, Lecturer in English, University of Ljubljana
Spain
José Martínez Albarracín, Degree in Medicine and Surgery, Professor Emeritus of Clinical Diagnostic Processes
Natalia Prego Cancelo, Physician, Family and Community Medicine, Co-Founder of Doctors for the Truth, Member of FLCCC as Ambassador for Spain
Jon Ander Etxebarria, Degree in Biology, Master in Environmental Management and Planning, Director of Laboratory in Epidemiology and Public Health
Juan José Martínez Rodríguez, Doctor of Medicine and Surgery, Specialist in General Surgery and Digestive, Garaituna Medical Center
Sweden
A/Prof. Jonathan D. Gilthorpe, BSc (Hons), PhD, Docent, Senior Lecturer, Umeå University
Prof. Ludmilla Morozova-Roche, Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Umeå University
Dr. Sven Román, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Senior Consultant, Chairman of The Doctors’ Appeal, Stockholm
A/Prof. Lilian Weiss, PhD, Docent in Surgery, General Surgeon, Gothenburg
A/Prof. Hans Sjögren, Anaesthesiologist and Intensive Care Physician, Stockholm
Dr. Bo H. Jonsson, PhD, Psychiatrist, Stockholm
Dr. Ute Krüger, PhD, Pathologist, Växjö
Dr. Dinu Dusceac, Cardiologist, Trollhättan
Dr. Sture Blomberg, PhD, Gynaecologist, Obstetrician, Anaesthesiologist, and Intensive Care Physician, Gothenburg
Lotta Harming, Specialised Nurse, Co-Founder of The Nurses’ Appeal, Gothenburg
Dr. Magnus Burling, General Practitioner, Stockholm/Uppsala
Dr. Arnaldo Kaminer, Psychiatrist, Malmö
Dr. Kristian Holmberg, General Practitioner
Dr. Marcel Westerlund, Psychiatrist
Dr. Karin Albinsson
Dr. Birgitta Brunes
Pia Hautajärvi, Midwife, Co-Founder of The Nurses’ Appeal
Camilla Marydotter, Nurse, Co-Founder of The Nurses’ Appeal
Dr. Anne Liljedahl, General Practitioner and Emergency Doctor, Piteå
Dr. Carina Ljungfelt, General Practitioner, Ystad
Dr. Christina Malm, General Practitioner, Närhälsan Göteborg
Dr. Roger Nilson, Orthopaedic and Addiction Doctor, Addiction Therapist, Stockholm
Dr. Karin Vallander, Ophthalmologist, Stockholm
Dr. Nina Yderberg, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Stockholm
Dr. Hans Zingmark, Internal Medicine Doctor and Pulmonologist, Halmstad
Anette Stahel, MSc in Biomedicine, Skövde
Palle Johansson, PhD, Psychologist
Johan Eddebo, MA, PhD, Centre for Multidisciplinary Research on Religion and Society (CRS)
Dr. Linnea Karlsson, Associate Professor, Psychology
Angelica Baker, Specialised Nurse
Carina Lernheden, MA in Nursing, Anaesthesia Specialised Nurse
Inga Swanberg, MA in Public Health Science, Nurse
Pernilla Arnkvist, District Specialised Nurse, Umeå
Anita Blom, District Nurse, Supervisor, and Teacher
Lena Brunnberg, PhD, MSc, Nurse
Ulrika Alfridsson, Psychiatry Specialised Nurse
Leena Andersson, Midwife
Sofia Eklöv, Specialised Nurse
Lena Bergström, Specialised Nurse
Katarina Eriksson, Surgery Specialised Nurse
Janeth Ekström, Radiology Specialised Nurse
Linda Gustafsson, Ambulance Specialised Nurse
Lena Eriksson, Specialist Nurse
Eva Henriksson, Specialised Nurse
Gunnel Hellgren, District Specialist Nurse
Åsa Holfve, Intensive Care Specialised Nurse
Lise-Lott Hjelm, District Specialist Nurse
Ylva Jansson, Intensive Care Specialised Nurse
Janet Hultqvist, Radiological Nurse
Anita Johansson, Paediatry Specialised Nurse
Carina Jarhall, Anaesthesia & Intensive Care Specialist Nurse
Marianne Liljeholt, School Specialised Nurse
Lisbeth Jäder, Occupational Specialist Nurse
Karin Magdalena Lindfeldt, District Specialist Nurse
Cecilia Lindberg, Specialist Nurse
Lena Ljungqvist, District and Diabetes Specialist Nurse
Susanne Ljunggren, Midwife
Marie Lundholm, District Specialist Nurse
Ewa Lundberg, Prehospital Specialist Nurse
Helena Mattisson, Surgery Specialist Nurse
Marie Lundin, Paediatric Specialist Nurse
Ingmarie Nilsson, Intensive & Emergency Care Specialist Nurse
Carina Mölgaard, Anaesthesia Specialist Nurse
Catarina Pettersson Hjelm, District Specialist Nurse
Karin Nordlund-Wiberg, District and Intensive Care Specialist Nurse
Carina Ritzén, Midwife
Mona Rundlöf Palmeborn, School and District Specialised Nurse
Annika Strandberg, Specialised Nurse
Elisa Sirviö, Specialised Nurse
Mikael Jolhammar, Nurse and Coach
Cindy Stoa, Paediatrics Specialised Nurse, Functional Medicine
Ulrika Bringstål, Psychologist, Psychotherapist
Marlen Tindberg, Paediatry Specialised Nurse
Lena de Val, Midwife
Ann-Sofie Wennström, Midwife
Susanne Sundquist Holm, District Specialised Nurse
Charlotte Westh Kujawa, Nurse, Sports Scientist
Malin Lassi, Nurse, Piteå
Ann-Sofie Andersson, Nurse
Marie Bergwall, Nurse
Birgitta Berntsson, Nurse
Margaretha Bevedahl, Nurse
Inger Billman-Stark, Nurse
Cecilie Bjargo Jostrand, Nurse
Camilla Britt, Nurse
Mari Drömek, Nurse
Michaela Ejderflykt, Nurse
Karin Ekström, Nurse
Christina Erlandsson, Nurse
Anisa Falck, Nurse
Susanne Hansson, Nurse
Ann Hjalmarsson, Nurse
Louise Hävre, Nurse
Christina Höglund Jacobson, Nurse
Karin Inglander, Nurse
Helena Janlöv, Nurse
Anette Jansdotter, Nurse
Elisabeth Johansson, Nurse
Karin Kihlberg, Nurse
Amanda Kronberg, Nurse
Helene Larson, Nurse
Gunilla Larsson, Nurse
Lena Larsson, Nurse
Susanne Lundbäck, Nurse
Yvonne Lönn Axelsson, Nurse
Iris Mann, Nurse
Ulrica Mattsson, Nurse
Eva Mellerot, Nurse
Peter Mitakidis, Nurse
Josefin Moberg, Nurse
Nathalie Nilant, Nurse
Jenny Nordgren, Nurse
Monica Nylund, Nurse
Kajsa Resvik, Nurse
Pernilla Regenius, Nurse
Ann-Christine Roshäll, Nurse
Ulrika Ryding, Nurse
Malin Stämberg, Nurse
Maria Svensson, Nurse
Margareta Südowsson, Nurse
Karin Thoring, Nurse
Ingrid Wald, Nurse
Ann Wilén, Nurse
Ingela Westin-Kearney, Nurse
Michele Wilcox, Nurse
Anna Wahlström, Nurse
Agneta Werling, Nurse
Jonna Wildros, Nurse
Cathrine Lobel, Osteopath
Lisa Lidberg, Psychologist
Alyssia Rydin, President of the Swedish Naturopathic Association
Birgit Törnkvist Dahl, Psychologist
Ann Brodin Thorsson, Assistant Nurse
United Kingdom
Professor Angus Dalgleish, MD FRACP FRCP FRCPath FMedSci, Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Emeritus Professor of Oncology, University of London
Professor Paul Goddard, MBBS MD FRCR FBIR, retired Professor of Radiology, University of the West of England
Professor Anthony J Brookes, Professor of Genomics and Health Data Science, University of Leicester
Professor John Fairclough, FRCS FFSEM, retired Honorary Consultant Surgeon
Professor David Livermore, BSc PhD, Emeritus Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of East Anglia
Professor Richard Ennos, MA PhD, Honorary Professorial Fellow, University of Edinburgh
Professor David Paton, Professor of Industrial Economics, Nottingham University
Professor Roger Watson, FRCP(Edin) FRCN FAAN, Honorary Professor of Nursing, University of Hull
The Lord Moonie, MBChB MRCPsych MFCM MSc, Life peer, retired member of the House of Lords, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State 2001–2003, former Consultant in Public Health Medicine
Dr Alan Mordue, MBChB FFPH, Retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology
Dr Abby Astle, MBBChir BA(Cantab) DCH DGM MRCGP, GP Principal, GP Trainer, GP Examiner
Alex Kriel, Founder, The Thinking Coalition
Dr Alison Sabine, MBChB MRCP, Consultant Rheumatologist
Dr Alistair J Montgomery, MBChB MCGP DRCOG, Retired General Practitioner
Andrew Bridgen, Former Member of Parliament, North West Leicestershire (2010–2024)
Dr Ancha Bala-Joof, BSc MBChB MRCGP, General Practitioner
Dr Angharad Powell, MBChB BSc(Hons) DFSRH DCP(Ireland), DRCOG DipOccMed MRCGP, General Practitioner
Mr Anthony Hinton, MBChB FRCS, Consultant ENT Surgeon, London
Dr Aseem Malhotra, MBChB MRCP, Consultant Cardiologist
Dr Ayiesha Malik, MBChB MRCGP(2014), Integrative Medical Doctor, Doctors For Patients UK and co-founder of The Hope Accord
Dr Caroline Lapworth, MB ChB, General Practitioner
Dr Christina Peers, MBBS DRCOG DFSRH FFSRH, Menopause Specialist
Dr Chris Newton, PhD, Biochemist working in immuno-metabolism
Catherine Cassell, RGN, Practice Nurse
Dr Christine Dewbury, MBBS, retired General Practitioner
Dr Clare Craig, BM BCh FRCPath, Diagnostic Pathologist, co-chair of HART group
Dr David Cartland, MBChB BMedSci, General Practitioner
Dr David Critchley, BSc PhD in Pharmacology, 32 years’ experience in Pharmaceutical R&D
Dr Emma Brierly, MBBS MRCGP, General Practitioner
Mr David Halpin, MBBS FRCS, Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, retired
Dr Elizabeth Burton, MB ChB, Retired General Practitioner
Dr David Morris, MBChB MRCP(UK), General Practitioner
Dr Felicity Lillingston, IMD DHS PhD ANP, Doctor, Urgent Care, Research Fellow
Dr Elizabeth Evans, MA(Cantab) MBBS DRCOG, Retired Doctor, CEO UK Medical Freedom Alliance
Dr Francesca Mbow, MD(Italy) MRCGP DFFP, General Practitioner
Eshani King, BSc(Hons) FCA CTA BFP, Evidence-Based Research in Immunology and Health
Dr Gerry Quinn, PhD, Postdoc Researcher in Microbiology & Immunology
Dr Fernando M Gundin, MRCGP (2017), General Practitioner
Helen Auburn, Dip ION MBANT CNHC, Nutritional Therapist
Dr Geoffrey Maidment, MBBS DRCOG MD FRCP, Retired Consultant Physician
Dr Henry Goodall, MBBS FFOM, retired Consultant Occupational Health Physician, President of the Society of Occupational Medicine (2011–12)
Dr Greta Mushet, MBChB MRCPsych, Retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy
Mr Ian McDermott, MBBS MS FRCS(Tr&Orth) FFSEM(UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon
Hedley Rees, BEng(Tech Hons) MBA, Advisory Board Member, International Institute of Advanced Purchasing and Supply, Pharmaflow Ltd
Dr James Dyson, MRCS LRCP MA, retired Medical Practitioner
Dr Ian Bridges, MBBS, General Practitioner, retired
Dr Janet Menage, MA MBChB, retired General Practitioner
Mr James Royle, MBChB FRCS MMedEd, Colorectal Surgeon
Jessica Righart, MSc, Senior Biomedical Scientist
Dr Jessica Robinson, BSc(Hons) MBBS MRCPsych MFHom, Integrative Medicine Doctor
Mr John Bunni, MBChB (Hons) Dip Lap Surg FRCS, Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon
Dr Johanna Reilly, MBBS, General Practitioner
Dr John Flack, BPharm PhD, Retired Director of Safety Evaluation, Beecham Pharmaceuticals, Senior Vice-president for Drug Discovery, SmithKline Beecham
Dr Jon Rogers, MBChB(Bristol) MRCGP DRCOG, Retired NHS General Practitioner
Dr Jonathan Eastwood, BSc MBChB MRCGP, General Practitioner
Dr John Sampson, MBBS, DM RD, retired doctor
Julie Annakin, Registered Nurse, Immunisation Specialist Nurse, retired
Joshua Knowles, Computer Scientist and Interdisciplinary Scientist
Katherine MacGilchrist, BSc(Hons), MSc, CEO/Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd
Dr Julia Piper, FRCGP BM BS BMedSci DFFP AFMCP DipOccMed DipMedAcc
Dr Keith Johnson, BA DPhil(Oxon), IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing
Kaira McCallum, BSc, Retired Pharmacist, Director of Strategy UKMFA
Dr Lucie Wilk, MD MRCP, Rheumatologist
Dr Keith Dewbury, MBBS FRCR, Retired Consultant Radiologist
Marco Tullio Suadoni, RN BSc(Hons) Adult Nursing MSc, Specialist Palliative Care Lead
Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt, PhD, Retired Clinical Scientist
Dr Matthew Dennison, MBBS MRCGP Dip IBLM, General Practitioner
Dr Marco Chiesa, MD FRCPsych, Consultant Psychiatrist & Visiting Professor, University College London
Dr Noel Thomas, MA MBChB DO DTM&H MFHom, Retired Doctor
Dr Mark A Bell, MBChB MRCP(UK) FRCEM, Consultant in Emergency Medicine
Dr Phuoc-Tan Diep, MBChB FRCPath, Consultant Histopathologist
Dr Matthew Hicks, MBChB, NHS Specialty Doctor
Dr Richard House, PhD CPsychol AFBPsS CertCouns, Chartered Psychologist, former senior lecturer, retired psychotherapist
Dr Peter Chan, BM MRCS MRCGP NLP, General Practitioner, Functional Medicine Practitioner
Dr Rosamond Jones, MBBS DRCOG MD FRCPCH, retired Consultant Paediatrician, convenor CCVAC (Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council)
Dr Rachel Nicoll, PhD, Medical Researcher
Sophie Gidet, Registered Midwife
Dr Richard J. O’Shea, MBBCh BA(Hons) MRCGP, General Practitioner
Stephen Jackson, Solicitor
Sarah Waters, BA(Hons) MBACP, Family and Adult Psychotherapist
Dr Stephen Ting, MBChB MRCP PhD, Consultant Physician
Sorrel Scott, Grad Dip Phys, Specialist Physiotherapist in Neurology, 30 years in NHS
Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh PhD, Director, Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, Bath
Dr Stefanie Williams, MD, Dermatologist
Dr Tanya Klymenko, PhD FHEA FIBMS, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences
Dr Thomas Carnwath, MBBCh MA FRCPsych FRCGP, Consultant Psychiatrist
Rev Dr William J U Philip, MBChB MRCP BD, Senior Minister, The Tron Church, Glasgow. Formerly Physician specialising in Cardiology
Dr Zenobia Storah, MA(Oxon) DClinPsy CPsychol, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychologist
Other International Signatories
Australia
Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy AM, BSc(Med) MBBS PhD DSc FRACP FRCP(A) FRS(N), University of Newcastle
Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy, MBBS(H1) BScMed (H1), FAA AO FRACP, University of Queensland
Prof Ian Brighthope, Director, The World of Wellness International; Advisor, The Aligned Council of Australia
Prof Gigi Foster, Co-Director, Australians for Science and Freedom, University of New South Wales
Prof Robyn Cosford, MBBS(Hons), DipNutr, Dip Hom, FACNEM, FASLM, Professor of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine; Chair, Director Children’s Health Defense
Prof Brendan Vote, Director, Tasmanian Eye Institute Ltd; Clinical Professor, University of Tasmania
Professor Paul Frijters PhD, Professor of Economics MBSC, Emeritus Professor, London School of Economics
A/Prof Peter Parry, MBBS, PhD, FRANZCP, Cert. Child & Adolesc. Psychiatry, University of Queensland
Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, MD (UKM), MMed (AnaesUM), FANZCA MMed (Monash)
Dr Andrew McIntyre, FRACP MBBS(Hons), Consultant Gastroenterologist
Dr Astrid Lefringhausen, PhD, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Virology and Immunology, Board of Directors CHD Australia
Dr Luke McLindon, MBBS FRACGP FRANZCOG, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Advanced Laparoscopy/Endometriosis/Infertility
Dr Nicholas J. Hudson, PhD, Senior Lecturer in Metabolic Biochemistry, University of Queensland
Dr Geoff Pain, PhD, BSc(Hons), Grad Dipl Business Management
Dr Christopher Neil, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Cardiologist; President, Australian Medical Professionals Society
Dr Conny Turni, BSc (Hons), PhD, Senior Research Fellow, Microbiology Research, QAAFI, University of Queensland
Dr Angela Jeanes, BSc (Hons), PhD
Dr Melissa McCann, BPharm MBBS FRACGP
Dr Julian Fidge, BPharm, Grad Dip App Sc (Comp Sc), MBBS, FRACGP, MMed (Pain Mgt)
Dr Suzanne Niblett, BSc (Hons), PhD, Consultant/Independent Researcher
Dr Kylie O'Brien, PhD, MPH, BAppSc (Chin Med), BSc(Optom), Grad Cert Tertiary Education, Consultant in Integrative Medicine and Higher Education
Dr Elvis Ivan Šeman, MBBS, FRANZCOG, EUCOGE, FRCOG, NFPMC, PhD, Adjunct Associate Professor, Flinders University, South Australia
Ros Nealon-Cook, BSc (Hons I, Medal) (CompSci & BusMgmt), BSc (Hons I, Psych), Former Registered Psychologist
Dr David Richards, Adjunct Professor of Medicine; Co-founder, Australians for Science and Freedom
Christof Plothe DO, BSc.(Ost), Hons
Julian Gillespie, LLB, BJuris
Dr Julie Sladden, MBBS(Hons), BmedSci, PGDipMedEd
Dr Paul Oosterhuis, MB BS FANZCA
Tony Nikolic, Director, Ashley, Francina, Leonard & Associates
William D H Parry, Lawyer, LLB/LP, B.BehavSci(Psych), D.Bus
Andrew Madry, BSc (Hons I), PhD, Data Analyst
France
Prof Alexandra Henrion Caude, Geneticist, Director of Research INSERM, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research
Prof. Christian Perronne, MD, PhD, Infectious and Tropical Diseases, Paris
Germany
Prof Dr Jörg Matysik, Universität Leipzig
Ulrike Granögger, MA, Scientific Journalist, The Solari Report
Mexico
Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse, BVM&S, MSc, PhD, Professor of Virology, School of Natural Sciences, Autonomous University of Mexico
South Africa
Dr. Steven Hatfill, MBChB, MSc Molecular Biology, MSc Medical Biochemistry, M.Med Hematological Pathology
Switzerland
Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, MSc PhD, Privat-Dozent in Medicine, Medical Public Health School, University of Geneva; WHO Expert on IHR & International Research Ethics
Philipp Kruse, LL.M, Advocate
USA
Dr. Paul E. Alexander, Health Research Methodologist, Evidence-Based Medicine; Former WHO/PAHO/US Health and Human Services, Senior COVID Pandemic Advisor to President Trump's administration
Ryan N. Cole, MD, AP/CP Certified, American Board of Pathology; CEO, Cole Diagnostics
Eleftherios Gkioulekas, PhD, Professor, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley
Katarina Lindley, DO, FACOFP, President, Global Health Project; Director, FLCCC Fellowship Program
Dr. Paul Marik MD, FCCM, FCCP, Chief Scientific Officer of FLCCC Alliance
Kevin McKernan, BSc, CSO/Founder, Medicinal Genomics
Peter A McCullough, MD, MPH, Cardiology, Epidemiology, and Public Health, McCullough Foundation, Dallas
Mary Holland, JD, President and General Counsel of Children’s Health Defense
Marsha Y. Blakeslee, MD, Internal Medicine
Parvez Dara MD, FACP, MBA, Oncologist, New Jersey
Mary L Davenport, MD, MS, ABOG, RealHealth, Berkeley, CA
Lynn Fynn, MD
Steve Kirsch, Independent Data Scientist
Dr. Elizabeth A. Laffay, DO, Elite Medical Group
Marc Rendell, MD, Medical Research, California
Raphael Stricker, MD, Union Square Medical Associates, San Francisco
Janci C. Lindsay, PhD, Toxicologist, Molecular Biologist
Meryl Nass, MD, Maine
Elena S. Shea, MD, Family Medicine, Arizona and Texas
K Paul Stoller, MD FACHM, Lifetime Fellow, American College of Hyperbaric Medicine
Mary Talley Bowden, MD, Otolaryngology and Sleep Medicine
Erika M. Delph, Registered Pharmacist
Elizabeth Lee Vliet, MD, President and CEO, Truth For Health Foundation
Dr. Poppy Daniels, Obstetrician/Gynaecologist, Fertility & Hormone Specialist
Kimberly O. Biss, MD, OBGYN, Senior Fellow, FLCCC.org; Independent Researcher, ABRG.org
Dr. Joseph Varon, MD, FCCM, FCCP, President & Chief Medical Officer of FLCCC Alliance
