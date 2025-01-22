Notice - Identified Risk and Concern

Sent by Email

Date: 19 January 2025

To: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau & Members of Canadian Parliament

This notice expresses extreme concern regarding the safety and quality of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines”. On 25th November 2024, this concern was initially communicated to prime ministers and governing bodies in the Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as the United Kingdom. Representatives from other European countries and Canada, who share these concerns, have since joined this call for action and answers.

Excessive levels of residual DNA were identified in Australian samples, corroborating data from France, Germany, Canada, and the USA. The introduction of foreign DNA into cells via lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) may damage human DNA, leading to genomic instability, cancer, and other severe health conditions.

As an international group of politicians and qualified professionals, we are gravely concerned about the effects of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines” on public health and call for their immediate suspension. We would like to draw your attention to three critical issues surrounding the deployment of these “vaccines”, which carry profound implications for the health of our citizens:

COVID-19 “vaccines” were not tested for their ability to block viral transmission. Regulatory agencies, governments, and other bodies misled the public to coerce acceptance of these products.

Unprecedented levels of reported side effects, including deaths. Analyses of public data show that outcomes varied significantly depending on the batch a person received, creating a "lottery" of side effects.

Variable and excessive residual plasmid DNA in “vaccine” vials. Independent analyses revealed that Pfizer and Moderna products contained this DNA, a by-product of manufacturing, which should never have entered commercial vials.

These points highlight critical but unquantified risks to human health that regulatory authorities have systematically ignored. On behalf of the public, we demand:

An immediate halt to the use of COVID-19 modified mRNA “vaccines” and a full product recall. An independent and transparent investigation into their approval and use. Scientific evidence documenting the absolute absence of risks to human DNA.

For further details, please refer to the accompanying scientific summary. In light of this information, we seek clear answers to the following questions:

When will an independent, transparent, public, and forensic investigation into the safety and quality concerns of modified mRNA “vaccines” for COVID-19 be initiated?

When will the causality between mRNA “vaccines” and conditions such as cancer, infertility, or other acute, chronic, and genetic diseases be sufficiently examined?

Given the scientifically supported risks to current and future human health, we urge you to act in the best interest of the citizens you were elected to serve.

For more information, visit: NorthGroup.Info

With utmost concern and respect,

Ted Kuntz

President, Vaccine Choice Canada

Board Member, World Council for Health Canada

Dr. Mark Trozzi, MD

President, World Council for Health Canada

Member, World Council for Health International Steering Committee, Canada COVID Care Alliance, and International Crisis Summit

Signatories from Canadian Experts & Representatives:

Claudia Chaufan, MD, PhD – Associate Professor, Health Policy & Global Health, York University; Member, Canadian COVID Care Alliance (CCCA), and Canadian Academics for COVID Ethics

Dr. Roger Hodkinson – MA, MBBChir (Cantab), FRCPC, General Pathologist

Dr. Neil Karrow – Professor of Immunotoxicology

Dr. Rochagné Kilian – MBChB, CCFP, CCFP.EM

Christopher A. Shaw, PhD – Professor, Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences, University of British Columbia; Co-Chair, Scientific and Medical Advisory Committee, CCCA

Jason Christoff – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada

Dr. Lana Nicoll – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada

Matthew Halma – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada

Dr. Laura Braden – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada

Bonnie Newell – Board Member, World Council for Health Canada

Michael Palmer, MD – Board Certification in Medical Microbiology (Germany); Former Professor of Biochemistry, University of Waterloo

Dr. David J. Speicher, PhD, DTM – Virologist, Senior Research Associate, University of Guelph

Stephen Malthouse, MD – British Columbia

Dr. Jessica Rose, PhD – Applied Mathematics, Immunology, Computational Biology

Signatories on Behalf of the NORTH Group

International Elected Officials

Croatia Miro Bulj, Member of Parliament, MOST Party Nino Raspudić, Member of Parliament, Independent Nikola Grmoja, Member of Parliament, MOST Party Marin Miletić, Member of Parliament, MOST Party Josip Jurčević, Member of Parliament, Independent Damir Biloglav, Member of Parliament, DOMINO Party Stjepan Bartulica, Member of the European Parliament, European Conservatives and Reformists Group

Czech Republic Jitka Chalánková, MD, Member of Parliament Vladimir Zlinsky, MD, Deputy and Physician, Member of Parliament

Finland Kaisa Garedrew, Parliamentarian Juha Mäenpää, Parliamentarian Pia Sillanpää, Parliamentarian

Lithuania Rimas Jakunas, Parliamentarian

Netherlands Gideon van Meijeren, LLM, Forum for Democracy (FVD), Member of Parliament

Sweden Elsa Widding, Independent Member of Parliament

Australia Russell Broadbent MP, Federal Member for Monash



Signatories from International Experts & Representatives

Austria

Dr. Silvia Behrendt, PhD, Founder & Director, Global Health Responsibility Agency

Dr. Maria Hubmer-Mogg, General Practitioner, Mental Health Coach, Founder & President of the Austrian Organization for Children's Health, Founder of DNA Party

Mag. Andrea Steindl, Chair of the Association of Lawyers for Fundamental Rights

Members of Verein Rechtsanwälte für Grundrechte, ZVR-Zahl 1421037629

Belgium

Dr. Iwan Vanbreuseghem, Radiologist

Dr. An Fierlafijn, General Practitioner

Dr. Erwin Van Ingelghem, Neurologist

Dr. Hilde De Smet, General Practitioner

Dr. Steven Devos, Dermatologist

Dr. Leo Van den Bossche, General Practitioner

Dr. Frank Peeters, General Practitioner

Croatia

Miro Bulj, Member of the Croatian Parliament, MOST Party

Nino Raspudić, Member of the Croatian Parliament, Independent

Nikola Grmoja, Member of the Croatian Parliament, MOST Party

Marin Miletić, Member of the Croatian Parliament, MOST Party

Josip Jurčević, Member of the Croatian Parliament, Independent

Damir Biloglav, Member of the Croatian Parliament, DOMINO Party

Stjepan Bartulica, Member of the European Parliament, European Conservatives and Reformists Group

Krešimir Pavelić, PD, PhD, Molecular Oncologist, University Professor, Juraj Dobrila University of Pula

Prim. Marija Divić, MD, OB-GYN, President of the Croatian Association for Primary Health Care, Croatian Medical Association

Prim. Josipa Rodić, MD, Family Medicine, Croatia, Slobodni Zajedno

Ivana Kauf Puljević, MDD, The Hippocrates Initiative

Mirko Karačić, MD, Internal Medicine, The Hippocrates Initiative

Ivana Pavić, MD, PhD, Anatomical Pathologist, The Hippocrates Initiative

Melita Milenković, PhD, LLM, University of Zagreb

Danijel Grgičin, PhD in Biophysics

Czech Republic

Jitka Chalánková, MD, Senator, Pediatrician, Parliament of the Czech Republic

Vladimir Zlinsky, MD, Deputy, Physician, Parliament of the Czech Republic

Prof. Jiří Beran, MD, Vaccinologist and Epidemiologist, Vaccination and Travel Medicine Centre, Hradec Králové

Tomas Fürst, PhD, Co-founder of SMIS Lab, Palacký University Olomouc

Prof. Jaroslav Turanek, Immunologist and Vaccinologist, Palacky University Olomouc

Prof. Arnost Komarek, Biostatistician, Co-founder of SMIS Association, Charles University, Prague

Zuzana Kratka, Immunologist, Co-founder of SMIS Association

Vladimir Cizek, MD, Angiologist, Forensic Expert in Angiology

Tomas Nielsen, Lawyer, Chairman of the Institute for Law and Civil Liberties

Emil Berta, MD, Intensive Care Physician, Palacky University Olomouc

Jaroslava Chlupova, MD, Neurologist

Vladimira Beranova Nezvalova, MD, Physician

Jana Gandalovicova, MD, Cardiologist

Xenie Preiningerova, MD, Gynecologist

Vlastimil Voracek, MD, Orthopedic Specialist

Jan Brodnicek, MD, General Practitioner, Pneumologist

Zdenek Beran, MD, Physician, Urologist

Jana Šedivá, MD, General Practitioner

Petr Sedláček, MD, Surgeon

Jan Hnízdil, MD, General Practitioner

Hana Štefaničová, MD, Cardiologist

MUDr. Tomáš Lebenhart, Pediatrician, Neurologist, General Practitioner

Ghazalová Helena, MD, Dentist

Alena Levkova

Petra Ebachová

Martin Hála, MD, PhD, Head of Department, Intensive Care Physician, Brno

Vladimír Chodura, MD, Head of Department, Ophthalmologist, České Budějovice

Denmark

Niels Harrit, PhD, Associate Professor (ret.), Department of Chemistry, University of Copenhagen

Malene Montclairre, Founder/Chair of Frihedsbevægelsens Fællesråd

Vibeke Mannich, MD, PhD

Jørgen L. Rasmussen, Chiropractor, Author

Max Schmeling, MSc, Independent Statistical Adviser and Researcher

Lene Bang, Political Commentator

Dr. Jeanne A. Rungby, Specialized Physician, Otorhinolaryngology

Marie-Therese Strand, Cand.theol & Priest

Kim Varming, MD, Specialist in Clinical Immunology

Charlotte Ryø, Civil Health Rights Movement, May Day

Stig Gerdes, MD, General Practitioner (retired)

Birita L. Jóansdóttir, Psychologist, Faroe Islands

Estonia

Prof. Hele Everaus, MD: Professor Emeritus of Hemato-Oncology, Tartu University Hospital

Prof. Urmas Saarma, PhD: Molecular Biology Professor, Chair of Mammalogy, University of Tartu

Arne Ader: MSc, Biologist

Lea Metsis: Psychologist

Edith Ainsalu: Psychologist

Kristel Mägi: ICU Nurse

Aune Altmets, MSc: Molecular Biochemistry, Assistant Pharmacist

Liis Orav: Integrative Health Therapist

Andres Assuküll, MSc: Molecular Biochemistry

Dr. Kristi Otti: Dental MD, DMD

Dr. Triin Eller-Pihelgas, MD, PhD: Psychiatrist

Jevgeni Popakul: EM Nurse-Specialist

Joona Sõsa: EM Nurse, Ambulance Team Leader, Vice-Chairman of Estonian Ambulance Workers' Union

Anne Pebre: Chair of the NGO Estonian Parents of Vaccine Injured Children

Katrin Heero: Pharmacist

Dr. Urve Prits, MD: Family Medicine

Marika Hiiesalu: Retired Nurse

Kaido Puusepp: Veterinarian

Pille Ilves: Executive Board Member, Estonian Patient Advocacy Association

Dr. Riina Raudsik, MD: Anesthesiologist, Cardiologist, Family Medicine (retired)

Dr. Pille Javed, MD: Public Health Specialist

Dr. Tiina Roostna, MD: Radiologist

Dr. Antonina Järviste, MD: Epidemiologist (retired)

Malle Roomeldi: Psychologist

Dr. Helju Juhanson, MD: Anesthesiologist

Sirje Rüütel Boudinot, PhD: Molecular Immunology

Merike Lillenberg, PhD: Lecturer in Molecular Biology, Estonian University of Life Sciences

Kaari Saarma, MSc: Molecular Biology, Council Member, NGO United Medics and Scientists

Dr. Indrek Melder, MD, MSPH: Occupational Medicine Physician (retired)

Dr. Andres Lindmäe, MD: Orthopaedics

Dr. Eneli Kaasik, MD: Anesthesiologist

Dr. Meeme Luks: Dental MD, DMD

Dr. Ants Kask, MD, PhD: Psychiatrist

Dr. Triin Lepp: Dental MD, DMD

Eveli Kask: Nurse

Dr. Tiia Liivalaid, MD: Family Medicine, Chinese Medicine

Maria Kaširova: ICU Nurse

Dr. Pille Varmann, MD: Psychiatrist

Aili Kütt: Midwife, Nurse

Dr. Evelin Vatsa, MD: Family Medicine

Dr. Pille Kilgi, MD: Anesthesiologist

Jaanika Vikk: Midwife, Nurse

Dr. Anti Kukkela, MD: Orthopaedics

Dr. Airi Värnik, MD, PhD: Professor in Psychiatry (retired)

Helle Kullerkupp: Midwife, Health Mentor

Merle Turmann: Nurse

Aleksander Lammas, MSc: Head of Biotechnology Laboratory

Margit Silla-Vunk: Midwife, Nurse

Dr. Helen Lasn, MD: Family Medicine, PhD in Neuroscience

Tiina Salusaar: Retired Pharmacist

Dr. Helle Lasn, MD: Neurologist, Occupational Health Specialist

Dr. Ruuta Tiimus, MD: Rheumatologist

Dr. Rene Bürkland, MD: Chinese Medicine

Dr. Aivar Tilk, MD: Urologist

Dr. Hasso Uuetoa, MD: Cardiologist

Ruth Kaasen: Nurse

Maarja Valb: Nurse

Finland

Nina Bjelogrlic, MSc, MD, PhD: Toxicology, Specialist in Neurology with Intellectual Disability Medicine (retired)

Tamara Tuuminen, MD, PhD: Specialist in Clinical Microbiology, Adjunct Professor

Janne Blommendahl, MD

Rauli Mäkelä, MD (retired)

Markku Juvakoski, MD: Specialist in Anaesthesiology

Aki Nummelin: Lawyer, Chairman of Trade Union VALO

Tuomas Kaasalainen: MSc in Organic Chemistry

Hanna Parikka: MSc in Biotechnology

Leena Kenttämies: Attorney at Law

Osmo Vikman, MD, FECSM

Mikko Laakso, MD, PhD: Adjunct Professor

Helena Mäkelä, MD (retired)

Greenland

Falke Thue Mikailsen: Spokesperson for Inuit Nation and Greenlandic People

Hungary

Prof. Zsuzsa Bardocz: Retired Professor of Nutritional and Biological Sciences

Dr. József Tamasi: Internal Medicine, Health Promotion, Social Medicine

Dr. Laszlo Szilak, PhD: Molecular Biologist, Gene Engineer, Biochemist, CEO of Szilak Labor Bioinformatics

Dr. Tibor Uhrik, MSc: Surgeon, Medical Care Manager, CEO of Hyppokrates Consulting

Dr. Alfréd Pócs, MD: Consultant Orthopedic-Trauma Surgeon

Dr. Dorottya Kemény: Orthopedic-Trauma Surgeon

Dr. Gábor Tóth: Surgeon, Velence Surgical Clinic

Dr. Gergely Dávid Pelsőczi: General Surgeon, Toldy Ferenc Hospital

Dr. Sándor Matyijcsik: Orthopedic-Trauma Surgeon

Andras Papp, MD: Cardiologist, Head of Cardiological Rehabilitation, Semmelweis University

Dr. Zsuzsanna Ildikó Barta: Rheumatologist, Rehabilitation Specialist

Dr. Sándor Bodó: Ophthalmologist Specialist

Dr. Emese Pataky: Orthopedic Surgeon, Chiropractor, Bowen Therapist

Dr. Natália Petróczy: Internal Medicine Specialist

Dr. Rozália Hutvágner: General Practitioner

Dr. Erzsébet Annamária Tátrai: Psychologist, Behavioral Analyst

Erzsébet Anna Bokody: Psychologist

Katalin Tátrai Kocsisné: Economist

Albert János: Retired Economist

Dr. Csilla Éva Vas: Dentist

Dr. György Gődény: Pharmacist

Dr. Zsuzsanna Nagy: Dentist

Dr. Horkovics-Kováts János: Obstetrician-Gynecologist

Dr. Nagy Viktória: Dentist

Dr. Koncz István: Psychiatrist

Dr. Dobi Dalma: Dentist

Dr. Barkóczi Margit: Retired Biochemist

Dr. Éva Papp, PhD, MRSN: Emeritus Faculty Member, Australian National University

Biro Erzsébet: Pediatric Nurse (retired)

Dr. Szebeni János: Professor

Iceland

Arnar Þór Jónsson: Lawyer, Former District Judge

Guðmundur Karl Snæbjörnsson, MD: Specialist in Family Medicine

Martha Ernstsdóttir: Physiotherapist, Cranio-Sacral Therapist

Kolbeinn Normann: Dentist

Helga Birgisdóttir: Nurse, Midwife

Elín Björk Guðbrandsdóttir: Assistant Nurse, Bookkeeper

Margrét R Jónasardóttir: Health and Nutritional Consultant

Áslaug Katrín Aðalsteinsdóttir, MSc: Landscape Architect, Theta Healer

Rev. Sirry Berndsen: Minister, Certified Medium, Grief Educator

Helgi Örn Viggósson: Software Engineer

Jóhannes Loftsson: Chemical & Civil Engineer, President of Ábyrg Framtíð

Ireland

Professor Francis A. Boyle, Author of the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention (Biological Weapons Anti-terrorist Act of 1989).

Dr. Jane Holland, MD, PhD, MRCSI, Senior Lecturer, Department of Anatomy and Regenerative Medicine, RCSI University of Medicine & Health Sciences, Dublin.

Dr. William Ralph, General Practitioner, Co. Wexford.

Dr. Pat Morrissey, General Practitioner, Limerick.

Dr. Gerry Waters, General Practitioner (Suspended), Kildare.

Dr. Mary Anne McCloskey, General Practitioner, Derry, Northern Ireland.

Ms. Una McGurk, S.C., Barrister, Senior Counsel.

Ms. Tracey O’Mahony, Barrister-At-Law.

Eddie Hobbs, Author, Activist, Trustee, Financial Business Owner.

Latvia

Dr. Lauris Līcītis, MD, Clinical Immunologist, Member of FOcIS, British Society for Immunology, and European Association for Cancer Research.

Dr. Marina Afanasjeva, MD, Homeopath, Head of the Homeopathy Programme, Riga Stradins University.

Dr. Viesturs Rudzītis, MD, Psychotherapist.

Dr. Tatjana Bodnare-Judina, DDS, Dentist, Zobu Paradize Ltd.

Dr. Edgars Mednis, MD, Paediatrician, Homeopath.

Dr. Antoņina Gorska, MD, Retired Emergency Physician, Paediatrician, Homeopath.

Dr. Inese Joksta, MD, Dr.Med., Homeopath.

Dr. Gita Ervika-Norvele, MD, Retired Paediatrician.

Dr. Ilze Ābele, MD, Otolaryngologist, Homeopath.

Kristīne Ozoliņa, Internal Care Nurse.

Dr. Jānis Zaržeckis, MD, Plastic Surgeon.

Solveiga Štrause, General Care Nurse.

Dr. Arta Sirgeda, MD, Thoracic Surgeon.

Rita Lukjanoviča, MD, Cosmetologist.

Dr. Pāvels Naumovs, MD, Otolaryngologist, Homeopath.

Ilze Auliciema, MSc.pol., Dipl.ing., Dipl.iur., Expert in Public Administration.

Jūlija Stepaņenko, Attorney-at-Law, Former Member of the Latvian Parliament.

Anita Tamberga, Mg.iur., Attorney-at-Law, Member of the Latvian Council of Sworn Advocates.

Dr. Žanna Ņikitina, DDS, Dentist, Diplomatic Service Medical Center.

Dzintars Kalniņš, Mg.iur., Lawyer.

Dr. Elita Mūrniece, MD, Epigenetic Regulation Expert.

Olga Tatarinceva, Ambulatory Nurse.

Dr. Margarita Stoma, MD, Cardiologist.

Agnese Sevastjanova, Mg.iur., Attorney-at-Law.

Dr. Agnese Klūga, DDS, Dentist.

Agita Galiņa, Mg.iur., Lawyer.

Dr. Aelita Šimkus, DDS, Dentist.

Inga Rutmane-Lazda, Mg.sc.sal., Audiologist/Speech Therapist.

Agija Golubeva, Anaesthetic, Intensive and Critical Care Nurse.

Dr. Zane Vīksna, MD, Neurologist, Paediatric Neurologist, Neurosonologist.

Malta

Dr. Susan Vosloo, Cardiothoracic Surgeon.

Dr. Angele Sammut, General Practitioner.

Charles Micallef, BPharm (Hons), MSc (Public Health), Pharmacist/Researcher, Department of Health.

Dr. Lidia Babenko, Medical Doctor.

Mr. Nicholas Farrugia, Nurse.

Noel Farrugia, Former MP, Minister for Agriculture, Partit Laburista.

Tania Gauci Fiorini, Partit ABBA.

Rudolf Ragonesi, Lawyer.

Alexander D’Agata, Human Health Alliance Malta, Independent MEP Candidate.

Geraldine Camilleri, Human Health Alliance Malta.

Carmen Houlton, Human Health Alliance Malta.

Elaine Mulcahy, World Council for Health Malta.

Saskia Zammit David Wildy, World Council for Health Malta.

Beverley Rimmer, Epigenetic Consultant & Detox Specialist, World Council for Health Malta.

Kay Treglowan, World Council for Health Malta.

Rita Bonnici, Malta Children’s Defense Movement.

Antoine Grech, Malta Children’s Defense Movement.

Radu Gheorghe, Wellbeing Consultant, Independent MEP Candidate.

Billy J. McBee, ResidentiBeltin (Valletta Residents).

Sinan Vural, Engineer.

Charlotte S. Vural, Director.

Alexia King, Director.

Stephen J. Newton, Political Activist.

Andrew Schultink, Activist.

Gavin Michael Fitzsimons, Researcher.

The Netherlands

Willem Engel, MSc, Biopharmaceutical Sciences, Human Rights Activist, Cofounder Foundation for Truth.

Maarten Fornerod, PhD, Associate Professor of Cell Data and Disease, Erasmus MC Rotterdam.

Rob Roos, Former Member of the European Parliament (MEP), 2019–2024.

Dr. Rogier Louwen, Expert in Molecular, Microbiology, and Cell Biology.

Theo Schetters, Extraordinary Professor (retired), Expertise: Vaccine Development.

Gideon van Meijeren, LLM, Forum for Democracy (FVD), Member of Parliament.

Karin Vocking, Biologist, Research Analyst.

Wybren van Haga, Entrepreneur, Former Member of Dutch Parliament.

Maria Groot, DVM, PhD, Researcher/Veterinarian (retired).

Dr. Wout van Orten-Luiten, PhD, Human Nutrition and Health, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.

Jonathan van Ouwerkerk, MD Arts, General Practitioner (retired).

Bart Coppens, General Practitioner.

Berber Pieksma, MD, General Practitioner.

John van der Woude, MD DO, Integrative and Osteopathic Physician.

Dr. A. H. van Walraven, Company Doctor.

Michael Smulders, General Practitioner.

Ingrid Wiebenga, Nurse Anaesthetist.

Vincent van Hemel, Drs/MSc, Dental Surgeon.

Margriet van Stratum, Radiodiagnostic Laboratory Technician (retired).

A. Driessen van Berendonk, Medical Assistant.

Linda (H.E.M.) Lieverse, Nurse.

Thea Nijssen-Atkinson, Chemical Analyst (retired).

Maudy Lisnet, Nurse.

Thea Nieuwveld, Nurse (retired).

W. A. M. Duin-Sant, Nurse.

Anja Bovendeaard, Nurse, Nursing Educator (retired).

Miriam van der Weijden, Midwife.

Gerben van der Veen, Psychiatric Nurse (retired 2023).

K. Rumping, Physiotherapist.

Xander Leuven, Physiotherapist.

Dagmar Kamstra, Personal Injury Specialist.

Dr. Frank Stadermann, Retired Attorney at Law.

Meike Terhorst, Lawyer.

Jeroen Terlingen, Personal Injury Specialist.

Norway

Einar Eskeland, MD, GP, Artha Helseconsult AS

Sigurd Nes, MD, GP, Innlandet

Ola Tellesbø, Lawyer, Former Researcher, Law Faculty, Oslo University

Torkel Snellingen, MD, Dr. Med., Former Head of Section, Institute for Clinical Medicine, Tromsø University

Barbro Paulsen, Lawyer, Bergfruene Advokatselskab AS

Jarle Aarstad, Professor, Dr.Oecon., Høgskulen på Vestlandet

Gunvor Lunde, MD, Psychiatrist, Sykehuset Innlandet

Jörn Eikemo, MD, GP, Oslo

Olav Tobias Ødegaard, MD, Specialist in Anesthesiology, Kongsvinger sykehus

Dmitri Svistounov, Chief Engineer, Institute for Clinical Medicine, UiT Norway’s Arctic University

Kjetil Elvevold, Dr. Scient., Tromsø University

Anne Christine Bjørnebye, MD, Consultant, Innlandet

Geir Guttorm Flatabø, MD, GP, Granvin

Portugal

Joana Amaral Dias, Politician and Psychologist

Dr. Graça Pereira, Paediatrician

Dr. Georgina Monteiro, Paediatrician

Prof. Dr. Manuel Pinto Coelho, Writer and Anti-Aging Medicine Expert

Prof. Dr. Fernando Nobre, Former MP, General Surgeon, and Urologist, University Professor, and President of AMI-Assistência Médica Internacional

Dr. Francisco António Franco Patrício, Consultant in General Practice and Occupational Medicine, Doctor Without Borders 1999

Dr. Tiago Marques, Internist and Infectious Disease Specialist

Pedro Ladeira, Manager, Pharmaceutical Research Industry

Dr. Cristina Pinho, Gastroenterologist

Dr. Marta Gameiro, Dentist

Dr. António Noivo, Dentist

Dr. Ana Ramalho, General Practitioner

Dr. Francisca Almeida, Anaesthesiologist

Dr. João Lagoas Gomes, Haematologist

Dr. Daniela Fontes, Anaesthesiologist

Dr. Oleksandr Rodin, General Practitioner

Dr. Rui Braga, Private Physician

Dr. Pedro Girão, Anaesthesiologist

Dr. António Godinho, General Practitioner

Luís Silva, Osteopath

Dr. Diogo Cabrita, General Surgeon

Dr. Gabriel Branco, Radiologist

Dr. Maria Margarida Oliveira, Anaesthesiologist

Dr. José Paulo Neuparth, Anaesthesiologist

Fernando Veríssimo Cardoso, Nurse

Lara Campos Ferreira, Nurse

Ana Sofia Ferreira, PhD, Psychologist

Slovenia

Marjan Podobnik, Former Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia and Former Member of the Slovenian Parliament

Franco Juri, Former Member of the Slovenian Parliament and Diplomat

Aurelio Juri, Former Member of the European Parliament and Former Member of the Slovenian Parliament

Prof. Matjaž Zwitter, MD, PhD, Professor of Medical Ethics, Consultant for Oncology and Radiotherapy

Vladimir Pirnat, MD, MA, Specialist in Internal Medicine and Psychologist

Marko Novak, MD, Oncologist-Surgeon, Institute of Oncology, Ljubljana

Sabina Senčar, MD, Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialist, MCL, Ljubljana

Nada Hiti, MD, Specialist in Family Medicine

Petra Novak, MD, Ophthalmologist, FEBO

Živan Krevel, MD, BA in Biology, Krevel Homeopathic Centre, Ivančna Gorica

Mitja Gala, MD, Specialist in Occupational, Transport, and Sports Medicine, MEDICINA DELA MG D.O.O., Šempeter pri Novi Gorici

Žiga Zebec, MA in Microbial Ecology, Molecular Microbiology, PhD in CRISPR Systems

Biserka Ilin, MD, Psychiatrist Specialist, Retired

Prof. Miran Možina, PhD, MD, Psychiatrist and Psychotherapist, Director of the Sigmund Freud University, Vienna, Ljubljana Branch

Tomaž Makovec, MD, PhD in Biochemistry, Faculty of Medicine in Ljubljana

Karel Gržan, PhD in Literary Studies, Writer, Publicist, Theologian, and Priest

Prof. Igor Kononenko, PhD in Computer Science, Professor Emeritus, Faculty of Computer Science and Informatics, Ljubljana

Maja Kristan, Lawyer, Former Criminal-Law Judge, Retired

Zoran Kodela, BA in Theology, Director of EXODUS TV

Tjaša Vuzem, BA in German and English Studies with Literature, Director of Zavod CISP (Lawyers), Ljubljana

Maja Makovec, Lecturer in English, University of Ljubljana

Spain

José Martínez Albarracín, Degree in Medicine and Surgery, Professor Emeritus of Clinical Diagnostic Processes

Natalia Prego Cancelo, Physician, Family and Community Medicine, Co-Founder of Doctors for the Truth, Member of FLCCC as Ambassador for Spain

Jon Ander Etxebarria, Degree in Biology, Master in Environmental Management and Planning, Director of Laboratory in Epidemiology and Public Health

Juan José Martínez Rodríguez, Doctor of Medicine and Surgery, Specialist in General Surgery and Digestive, Garaituna Medical Center

Sweden

A/Prof. Jonathan D. Gilthorpe, BSc (Hons), PhD, Docent, Senior Lecturer, Umeå University

Prof. Ludmilla Morozova-Roche, Professor of Biochemistry and Biophysics, Umeå University

Dr. Sven Román, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Senior Consultant, Chairman of The Doctors’ Appeal, Stockholm

A/Prof. Lilian Weiss, PhD, Docent in Surgery, General Surgeon, Gothenburg

A/Prof. Hans Sjögren, Anaesthesiologist and Intensive Care Physician, Stockholm

Dr. Bo H. Jonsson, PhD, Psychiatrist, Stockholm

Dr. Ute Krüger, PhD, Pathologist, Växjö

Dr. Dinu Dusceac, Cardiologist, Trollhättan

Dr. Sture Blomberg, PhD, Gynaecologist, Obstetrician, Anaesthesiologist, and Intensive Care Physician, Gothenburg

Lotta Harming, Specialised Nurse, Co-Founder of The Nurses’ Appeal, Gothenburg

Dr. Magnus Burling, General Practitioner, Stockholm/Uppsala

Dr. Arnaldo Kaminer, Psychiatrist, Malmö

Dr. Kristian Holmberg, General Practitioner

Dr. Marcel Westerlund, Psychiatrist

Dr. Karin Albinsson

Dr. Birgitta Brunes

Pia Hautajärvi, Midwife, Co-Founder of The Nurses’ Appeal

Camilla Marydotter, Nurse, Co-Founder of The Nurses’ Appeal

Dr. Anne Liljedahl, General Practitioner and Emergency Doctor, Piteå

Dr. Carina Ljungfelt, General Practitioner, Ystad

Dr. Christina Malm, General Practitioner, Närhälsan Göteborg

Dr. Roger Nilson, Orthopaedic and Addiction Doctor, Addiction Therapist, Stockholm

Dr. Karin Vallander, Ophthalmologist, Stockholm

Dr. Nina Yderberg, Child and Adolescent Psychiatrist, Stockholm

Dr. Hans Zingmark, Internal Medicine Doctor and Pulmonologist, Halmstad

Anette Stahel, MSc in Biomedicine, Skövde

Palle Johansson, PhD, Psychologist

Johan Eddebo, MA, PhD, Centre for Multidisciplinary Research on Religion and Society (CRS)

Dr. Linnea Karlsson, Associate Professor, Psychology

Angelica Baker, Specialised Nurse

Carina Lernheden, MA in Nursing, Anaesthesia Specialised Nurse

Inga Swanberg, MA in Public Health Science, Nurse

Pernilla Arnkvist, District Specialised Nurse, Umeå

Anita Blom, District Nurse, Supervisor, and Teacher

Lena Brunnberg, PhD, MSc, Nurse

Ulrika Alfridsson, Psychiatry Specialised Nurse

Leena Andersson, Midwife

Sofia Eklöv, Specialised Nurse

Lena Bergström, Specialised Nurse

Katarina Eriksson, Surgery Specialised Nurse

Janeth Ekström, Radiology Specialised Nurse

Linda Gustafsson, Ambulance Specialised Nurse

Lena Eriksson, Specialist Nurse

Eva Henriksson, Specialised Nurse

Gunnel Hellgren, District Specialist Nurse

Åsa Holfve, Intensive Care Specialised Nurse

Lise-Lott Hjelm, District Specialist Nurse

Ylva Jansson, Intensive Care Specialised Nurse

Janet Hultqvist, Radiological Nurse

Anita Johansson, Paediatry Specialised Nurse

Carina Jarhall, Anaesthesia & Intensive Care Specialist Nurse

Marianne Liljeholt, School Specialised Nurse

Lisbeth Jäder, Occupational Specialist Nurse

Karin Magdalena Lindfeldt, District Specialist Nurse

Cecilia Lindberg, Specialist Nurse

Lena Ljungqvist, District and Diabetes Specialist Nurse

Susanne Ljunggren, Midwife

Marie Lundholm, District Specialist Nurse

Ewa Lundberg, Prehospital Specialist Nurse

Helena Mattisson, Surgery Specialist Nurse

Marie Lundin, Paediatric Specialist Nurse

Ingmarie Nilsson, Intensive & Emergency Care Specialist Nurse

Carina Mölgaard, Anaesthesia Specialist Nurse

Catarina Pettersson Hjelm, District Specialist Nurse

Karin Nordlund-Wiberg, District and Intensive Care Specialist Nurse

Carina Ritzén, Midwife

Mona Rundlöf Palmeborn, School and District Specialised Nurse

Annika Strandberg, Specialised Nurse

Elisa Sirviö, Specialised Nurse

Mikael Jolhammar, Nurse and Coach

Cindy Stoa, Paediatrics Specialised Nurse, Functional Medicine

Ulrika Bringstål, Psychologist, Psychotherapist

Marlen Tindberg, Paediatry Specialised Nurse

Lena de Val, Midwife

Ann-Sofie Wennström, Midwife

Susanne Sundquist Holm, District Specialised Nurse

Charlotte Westh Kujawa, Nurse, Sports Scientist

Malin Lassi, Nurse, Piteå

Ann-Sofie Andersson, Nurse

Marie Bergwall, Nurse

Birgitta Berntsson, Nurse

Margaretha Bevedahl, Nurse

Inger Billman-Stark, Nurse

Cecilie Bjargo Jostrand, Nurse

Camilla Britt, Nurse

Mari Drömek, Nurse

Michaela Ejderflykt, Nurse

Karin Ekström, Nurse

Christina Erlandsson, Nurse

Anisa Falck, Nurse

Susanne Hansson, Nurse

Ann Hjalmarsson, Nurse

Louise Hävre, Nurse

Christina Höglund Jacobson, Nurse

Karin Inglander, Nurse

Helena Janlöv, Nurse

Anette Jansdotter, Nurse

Elisabeth Johansson, Nurse

Karin Kihlberg, Nurse

Amanda Kronberg, Nurse

Helene Larson, Nurse

Gunilla Larsson, Nurse

Lena Larsson, Nurse

Susanne Lundbäck, Nurse

Yvonne Lönn Axelsson, Nurse

Iris Mann, Nurse

Ulrica Mattsson, Nurse

Eva Mellerot, Nurse

Peter Mitakidis, Nurse

Josefin Moberg, Nurse

Nathalie Nilant, Nurse

Jenny Nordgren, Nurse

Monica Nylund, Nurse

Kajsa Resvik, Nurse

Pernilla Regenius, Nurse

Ann-Christine Roshäll, Nurse

Ulrika Ryding, Nurse

Malin Stämberg, Nurse

Maria Svensson, Nurse

Margareta Südowsson, Nurse

Karin Thoring, Nurse

Ingrid Wald, Nurse

Ann Wilén, Nurse

Ingela Westin-Kearney, Nurse

Michele Wilcox, Nurse

Anna Wahlström, Nurse

Agneta Werling, Nurse

Jonna Wildros, Nurse

Cathrine Lobel, Osteopath

Lisa Lidberg, Psychologist

Alyssia Rydin, President of the Swedish Naturopathic Association

Birgit Törnkvist Dahl, Psychologist

Ann Brodin Thorsson, Assistant Nurse

United Kingdom

Professor Angus Dalgleish, MD FRACP FRCP FRCPath FMedSci, Principal of the Institute of Cancer Vaccines and Immunotherapy, Emeritus Professor of Oncology, University of London

Professor Paul Goddard, MBBS MD FRCR FBIR, retired Professor of Radiology, University of the West of England

Professor Anthony J Brookes, Professor of Genomics and Health Data Science, University of Leicester

Professor John Fairclough, FRCS FFSEM, retired Honorary Consultant Surgeon

Professor David Livermore, BSc PhD, Emeritus Professor of Medical Microbiology, University of East Anglia

Professor Richard Ennos, MA PhD, Honorary Professorial Fellow, University of Edinburgh

Professor David Paton, Professor of Industrial Economics, Nottingham University

Professor Roger Watson, FRCP(Edin) FRCN FAAN, Honorary Professor of Nursing, University of Hull

The Lord Moonie, MBChB MRCPsych MFCM MSc, Life peer, retired member of the House of Lords, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State 2001–2003, former Consultant in Public Health Medicine

Dr Alan Mordue, MBChB FFPH, Retired Consultant in Public Health Medicine & Epidemiology

Dr Abby Astle, MBBChir BA(Cantab) DCH DGM MRCGP, GP Principal, GP Trainer, GP Examiner

Alex Kriel, Founder, The Thinking Coalition

Dr Alison Sabine, MBChB MRCP, Consultant Rheumatologist

Dr Alistair J Montgomery, MBChB MCGP DRCOG, Retired General Practitioner

Andrew Bridgen, Former Member of Parliament, North West Leicestershire (2010–2024)

Dr Ancha Bala-Joof, BSc MBChB MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr Angharad Powell, MBChB BSc(Hons) DFSRH DCP(Ireland), DRCOG DipOccMed MRCGP, General Practitioner

Mr Anthony Hinton, MBChB FRCS, Consultant ENT Surgeon, London

Dr Aseem Malhotra, MBChB MRCP, Consultant Cardiologist

Dr Ayiesha Malik, MBChB MRCGP(2014), Integrative Medical Doctor, Doctors For Patients UK and co-founder of The Hope Accord

Dr Caroline Lapworth, MB ChB, General Practitioner

Dr Christina Peers, MBBS DRCOG DFSRH FFSRH, Menopause Specialist

Dr Chris Newton, PhD, Biochemist working in immuno-metabolism

Catherine Cassell, RGN, Practice Nurse

Dr Christine Dewbury, MBBS, retired General Practitioner

Dr Clare Craig, BM BCh FRCPath, Diagnostic Pathologist, co-chair of HART group

Dr David Cartland, MBChB BMedSci, General Practitioner

Dr David Critchley, BSc PhD in Pharmacology, 32 years’ experience in Pharmaceutical R&D

Dr Emma Brierly, MBBS MRCGP, General Practitioner

Mr David Halpin, MBBS FRCS, Orthopaedic and Trauma Surgeon, retired

Dr Elizabeth Burton, MB ChB, Retired General Practitioner

Dr David Morris, MBChB MRCP(UK), General Practitioner

Dr Felicity Lillingston, IMD DHS PhD ANP, Doctor, Urgent Care, Research Fellow

Dr Elizabeth Evans, MA(Cantab) MBBS DRCOG, Retired Doctor, CEO UK Medical Freedom Alliance

Dr Francesca Mbow, MD(Italy) MRCGP DFFP, General Practitioner

Eshani King, BSc(Hons) FCA CTA BFP, Evidence-Based Research in Immunology and Health

Dr Gerry Quinn, PhD, Postdoc Researcher in Microbiology & Immunology

Dr Fernando M Gundin, MRCGP (2017), General Practitioner

Helen Auburn, Dip ION MBANT CNHC, Nutritional Therapist

Dr Geoffrey Maidment, MBBS DRCOG MD FRCP, Retired Consultant Physician

Dr Henry Goodall, MBBS FFOM, retired Consultant Occupational Health Physician, President of the Society of Occupational Medicine (2011–12)

Dr Greta Mushet, MBChB MRCPsych, Retired Consultant Psychiatrist in Psychotherapy

Mr Ian McDermott, MBBS MS FRCS(Tr&Orth) FFSEM(UK), Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon

Hedley Rees, BEng(Tech Hons) MBA, Advisory Board Member, International Institute of Advanced Purchasing and Supply, Pharmaflow Ltd

Dr James Dyson, MRCS LRCP MA, retired Medical Practitioner

Dr Ian Bridges, MBBS, General Practitioner, retired

Dr Janet Menage, MA MBChB, retired General Practitioner

Mr James Royle, MBChB FRCS MMedEd, Colorectal Surgeon

Jessica Righart, MSc, Senior Biomedical Scientist

Dr Jessica Robinson, BSc(Hons) MBBS MRCPsych MFHom, Integrative Medicine Doctor

Mr John Bunni, MBChB (Hons) Dip Lap Surg FRCS, Consultant Colorectal and General Surgeon

Dr Johanna Reilly, MBBS, General Practitioner

Dr John Flack, BPharm PhD, Retired Director of Safety Evaluation, Beecham Pharmaceuticals, Senior Vice-president for Drug Discovery, SmithKline Beecham

Dr Jon Rogers, MBChB(Bristol) MRCGP DRCOG, Retired NHS General Practitioner

Dr Jonathan Eastwood, BSc MBChB MRCGP, General Practitioner

Dr John Sampson, MBBS, DM RD, retired doctor

Julie Annakin, Registered Nurse, Immunisation Specialist Nurse, retired

Joshua Knowles, Computer Scientist and Interdisciplinary Scientist

Katherine MacGilchrist, BSc(Hons), MSc, CEO/Systematic Review Director, Epidemica Ltd

Dr Julia Piper, FRCGP BM BS BMedSci DFFP AFMCP DipOccMed DipMedAcc

Dr Keith Johnson, BA DPhil(Oxon), IP Consultant for Diagnostic Testing

Kaira McCallum, BSc, Retired Pharmacist, Director of Strategy UKMFA

Dr Lucie Wilk, MD MRCP, Rheumatologist

Dr Keith Dewbury, MBBS FRCR, Retired Consultant Radiologist

Marco Tullio Suadoni, RN BSc(Hons) Adult Nursing MSc, Specialist Palliative Care Lead

Dr Livia Tossici-Bolt, PhD, Retired Clinical Scientist

Dr Matthew Dennison, MBBS MRCGP Dip IBLM, General Practitioner

Dr Marco Chiesa, MD FRCPsych, Consultant Psychiatrist & Visiting Professor, University College London

Dr Noel Thomas, MA MBChB DO DTM&H MFHom, Retired Doctor

Dr Mark A Bell, MBChB MRCP(UK) FRCEM, Consultant in Emergency Medicine

Dr Phuoc-Tan Diep, MBChB FRCPath, Consultant Histopathologist

Dr Matthew Hicks, MBChB, NHS Specialty Doctor

Dr Richard House, PhD CPsychol AFBPsS CertCouns, Chartered Psychologist, former senior lecturer, retired psychotherapist

Dr Peter Chan, BM MRCS MRCGP NLP, General Practitioner, Functional Medicine Practitioner

Dr Rosamond Jones, MBBS DRCOG MD FRCPCH, retired Consultant Paediatrician, convenor CCVAC (Children’s Covid Vaccines Advisory Council)

Dr Rachel Nicoll, PhD, Medical Researcher

Sophie Gidet, Registered Midwife

Dr Richard J. O’Shea, MBBCh BA(Hons) MRCGP, General Practitioner

Stephen Jackson, Solicitor

Sarah Waters, BA(Hons) MBACP, Family and Adult Psychotherapist

Dr Stephen Ting, MBChB MRCP PhD, Consultant Physician

Sorrel Scott, Grad Dip Phys, Specialist Physiotherapist in Neurology, 30 years in NHS

Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh PhD, Director, Evidence-based Medicine Consultancy Ltd, Bath

Dr Stefanie Williams, MD, Dermatologist

Dr Tanya Klymenko, PhD FHEA FIBMS, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences

Dr Thomas Carnwath, MBBCh MA FRCPsych FRCGP, Consultant Psychiatrist

Rev Dr William J U Philip, MBChB MRCP BD, Senior Minister, The Tron Church, Glasgow. Formerly Physician specialising in Cardiology

Dr Zenobia Storah, MA(Oxon) DClinPsy CPsychol, Child and Adolescent Clinical Psychologist

Other International Signatories

Australia

Emeritus Professor Robert Clancy AM, BSc(Med) MBBS PhD DSc FRACP FRCP(A) FRS(N), University of Newcastle

Emeritus Professor Wendy Hoy, MBBS(H1) BScMed (H1), FAA AO FRACP, University of Queensland

Prof Ian Brighthope, Director, The World of Wellness International; Advisor, The Aligned Council of Australia

Prof Gigi Foster, Co-Director, Australians for Science and Freedom, University of New South Wales

Prof Robyn Cosford, MBBS(Hons), DipNutr, Dip Hom, FACNEM, FASLM, Professor of Nutritional and Environmental Medicine; Chair, Director Children’s Health Defense

Prof Brendan Vote, Director, Tasmanian Eye Institute Ltd; Clinical Professor, University of Tasmania

Professor Paul Frijters PhD, Professor of Economics MBSC, Emeritus Professor, London School of Economics

A/Prof Peter Parry, MBBS, PhD, FRANZCP, Cert. Child & Adolesc. Psychiatry, University of Queensland

Dr Jeyanthi Kunadhasan, MD (UKM), MMed (AnaesUM), FANZCA MMed (Monash)

Dr Andrew McIntyre, FRACP MBBS(Hons), Consultant Gastroenterologist

Dr Astrid Lefringhausen, PhD, Molecular Biology and Biochemistry, Virology and Immunology, Board of Directors CHD Australia

Dr Luke McLindon, MBBS FRACGP FRANZCOG, Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Advanced Laparoscopy/Endometriosis/Infertility

Dr Nicholas J. Hudson, PhD, Senior Lecturer in Metabolic Biochemistry, University of Queensland

Dr Geoff Pain, PhD, BSc(Hons), Grad Dipl Business Management

Dr Christopher Neil, MBBS, FRACP, PhD, Cardiologist; President, Australian Medical Professionals Society

Dr Conny Turni, BSc (Hons), PhD, Senior Research Fellow, Microbiology Research, QAAFI, University of Queensland

Dr Angela Jeanes, BSc (Hons), PhD

Dr Melissa McCann, BPharm MBBS FRACGP

Dr Julian Fidge, BPharm, Grad Dip App Sc (Comp Sc), MBBS, FRACGP, MMed (Pain Mgt)

Dr Suzanne Niblett, BSc (Hons), PhD, Consultant/Independent Researcher

Dr Kylie O'Brien, PhD, MPH, BAppSc (Chin Med), BSc(Optom), Grad Cert Tertiary Education, Consultant in Integrative Medicine and Higher Education

Dr Elvis Ivan Šeman, MBBS, FRANZCOG, EUCOGE, FRCOG, NFPMC, PhD, Adjunct Associate Professor, Flinders University, South Australia

Ros Nealon-Cook, BSc (Hons I, Medal) (CompSci & BusMgmt), BSc (Hons I, Psych), Former Registered Psychologist

Dr David Richards, Adjunct Professor of Medicine; Co-founder, Australians for Science and Freedom

Christof Plothe DO, BSc.(Ost), Hons

Julian Gillespie, LLB, BJuris

Dr Julie Sladden, MBBS(Hons), BmedSci, PGDipMedEd

Dr Paul Oosterhuis, MB BS FANZCA

Tony Nikolic, Director, Ashley, Francina, Leonard & Associates

William D H Parry, Lawyer, LLB/LP, B.BehavSci(Psych), D.Bus

Andrew Madry, BSc (Hons I), PhD, Data Analyst

France

Prof Alexandra Henrion Caude, Geneticist, Director of Research INSERM, French National Institute of Health and Medical Research

Prof. Christian Perronne, MD, PhD, Infectious and Tropical Diseases, Paris

Germany

Prof Dr Jörg Matysik, Universität Leipzig

Ulrike Granögger, MA, Scientific Journalist, The Solari Report

Mexico

Karina Acevedo-Whitehouse, BVM&S, MSc, PhD, Professor of Virology, School of Natural Sciences, Autonomous University of Mexico

South Africa

Dr. Steven Hatfill, MBChB, MSc Molecular Biology, MSc Medical Biochemistry, M.Med Hematological Pathology

Switzerland

Dr Astrid Stuckelberger, MSc PhD, Privat-Dozent in Medicine, Medical Public Health School, University of Geneva; WHO Expert on IHR & International Research Ethics

Philipp Kruse, LL.M, Advocate

USA