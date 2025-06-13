On June 20th, the NCI Awards Gala will honour truth, leadership, and courage in the face of the crisis and creeping totalitarianism that Canadians have bravely confronted together over the past few years. This special evening is both a celebration of our people's resilience and a rallying call for the road ahead—to restore our Constitution, uphold human rights, defend justice, and revive the rule of law in our once-great nation.

Funds raised through this event will directly support the NCI’s vital mission: to provide a trusted platform for expert testimony and witness accounts when institutions and corporations violate the public trust. In doing so, we help ensure a truly democratic society—one where the public is informed, empowered, and never silenced.

The National Citizens Inquiry invites you to an inspiring evening honouring individuals who exemplify Canada's core civic values: truth, integrity, and courageous leadership.

WCH Canada has pledged $2,500 in fundraising through this Gala to support the NCI’s mission and to help bring esteemed Canadian and international activists to the event. We need your support to make this vision a reality.

Donate for a chance to win two exclusive seats at the table with Ted Kuntz, Dr. Chris Shoemaker, Dr. David Speicher, and other distinguished guests at this year’s NCI Gala fundraising event. Every $20 donation earns one raffle entry—donate more to boost your chances of winning. The winner will be selected and notified on June 17th.

Any funds raised beyond the $2,500 goal will directly support the groundbreaking human rights advocacy work of WCH Canada.

Donate for a Chance to Win

Gala Evening Program Overview

An Evening of Honour · A Celebration of Courage · A Commitment to Truth

Gala Program

6:30 PM – Reception Begins (Networking & Refreshments)

7:30 PM – Plated Dinner Service Commences

8:15 PM – Awards Ceremony: Heart of Honour · Courage to Lead · Voice of Valour

9:30 PM – Keynote Remarks & Special Tributes

10:00 PM – Closing Toast & Acknowledgements

Enjoy fine dining, powerful testimonies, live entertainment, and national recognition.

Join us at the 2025 National Citizens Inquiry Gala—an inspiring evening of recognition, plated dinner, live entertainment, and meaningful support through sponsorship opportunities.

Awards Presented

Heart of Honour: Presented to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary compassion and dedication to the well-being of others.

Courage to Lead: Awarded to those who have stood up in the face of adversity to lead with principle and integrity.

Voice of Valour: Honors individuals who have boldly spoken truth in the public square, often at great personal cost.

About the NCI

Origins

In 2022, as the pandemic and societal divisions deepened, a coalition of Canadian leaders founded the National Citizens Inquiry (NCI). Public confidence in our institutions was faltering, and Canadians demanded transparency. Reports of COVID-19 “vaccine” injuries and the real toll of prolonged lockdowns on children, businesses, and communities could no longer be ignored.

With mainstream media largely silent and political and judicial systems failing to protect Canadians’ rights, frontline health workers and whistleblowers faced harassment and censorship. Recognizing the urgent need for an independent forum, the NCI held its first public hearings on Canada’s pandemic response in spring 2023. Doctors, nurses, researchers, and affected individuals shared firsthand accounts that challenged official narratives and laid bare the facts.

Growth and Impact

Following those initial sessions, the NCI expanded its reach. A three-volume report, Inquiry into the Appropriateness and Efficacy of the COVID-19 Response in Canada, has been circulated internationally. Its findings—once dismissed—are now entering mainstream dialogue.

In 2024–25, the NCI shifted focus to children’s safety in Canada. Hearings in Regina (May 2024), Vancouver (October 2024), and Edmonton garnered widespread attention as experts and survivors, including Theo Fleury and Del Bigtree, testified about pressing concerns in education, mental health, and exploitation.

Their Mission Today

The NCI remains Canada’s citizen-led platform for truth and accountability. Independent and community-funded, it brings vital testimony to light and ensures Canadians’ voices are heard. With your support, the NCI will continue to uphold justice and empower citizens across the country.

Learn More About The NCI