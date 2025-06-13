WCH Canada

WCH Canada

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Judy's avatar
Judy
3d

I will be there in my heart saluting you all!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jan's avatar
jan
6h

Happily donated!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 WCH Canada
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture