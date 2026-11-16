In episode six of Better Way TV, new scientific findings, legal challenges, and international developments highlight ongoing concerns about medical freedom, public health, and institutional accountability.

In the United States, newly uncovered CDC contractor records reveal that adverse reaction reports overwhelmed federal monitoring systems, while Florida’s Attorney General pursues legal action against Pfizer and its CEO over alleged concealment of safety risks. Meanwhile, a major study links Pfizer’s COVID-19 “vaccine” to higher mortality rates than Moderna’s.

Across Europe, an investigation exposes mandatory vaccination requirements and penalties, while Germany’s Paul-Ehrlich-Institut faces criticism over delayed safety data and inadequate follow-up of reported injuries. In Italy, lawmakers vote to reinstate healthcare professionals penalized for opposing COVID-19 “vaccination,” marking progress for medical freedom.

Further developments raise concerns about emerging medical technologies and everyday health risks. The FDA confirms cancer cases linked to genetic integration following gene therapy, while new research associates microplastics in coronary blood with severe heart attacks. These findings reinforce the importance of independent research, informed consent, and healthcare accountability.

Recap

1. Vaccines Administered to Children Under Anesthesia

US hospitals are administering vaccines to children while they are under general anesthesia for surgery. Children’s Hospital Colorado has reported more than 18,000 children vaccinated this way, and a Philadelphia program called “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize!” generated over $64,000 in revenue during one flu season. The practice raises serious concerns about allergic reactions, complications during anesthesia, and the lack of time for proper informed-consent discussions. Hospitals are already planning to expand the approach to COVID-19 and RSV injections, supported by automated systems that flag children who are “behind” on shots.

2. CDC Contractor Warned of Overwhelming COVID-19 “Vaccine” Injury Reports

A January 2021 memo from General Dynamics, the CDC’s VAERS contractor, warned that injury reports following COVID-19 injections had far exceeded its worst-case projection of 1,000 per day and could no longer be processed. The CDC’s February 2021 safety report analyzed only 6,994 of the more than 107,000 reports on file at the time and still described the safety profile as “reassuring.” VAERS has since accumulated 2.74 million reports, including 39,000 death reports. HHS itself acknowledges that VAERS captures only a small fraction of actual injuries.

3. Globalist 100-Day “Vaccine” Development Plan

CEPI, the UN, WHO, Bill Gates, and the WEF are pushing a “100 Days Mission” to emergency-approve and mass-produce a vaccine within 100 days of identifying the next pandemic pathogen. Proponents claim this approach would have saved 8 million lives and $14 trillion during COVID-19. A TKP analysis shows that the underlying UN modeling is speculative and that a 100-day window rules out meaningful Phase 3 efficacy trials or long-term safety monitoring. The Chikungunya vaccine Ixchiq, fast-tracked in 2023, later produced severe neurological side effects, an attributed encephalitis death, and was suspended by the FDA and withdrawn in the UK.

4. Florida Sues Pfizer Over Concealed Safety Risks

Florida’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Pfizer and CEO Albert Bourla, alleging that the company concealed COVID-19 shot safety risks from the public. The case adds to mounting legal pressure on manufacturers over inadequate disclosure of adverse events and forms part of a broader pattern of state and individual actions seeking accountability for hidden dangers in the vaccine rollout.

5. European Vaccine Mandate-Enforcement and Penalties

Mandatory childhood vaccination policies across 49 European countries range from 1 to 13 required injections. Albania and North Macedonia mandate 13, while Germany and Belgium mandate only one. Enforcement includes fines from €23 in Malta to €2,500 in Germany, cumulative penalties approaching €12,000 in Poland, and possible imprisonment in Serbia. Seventeen countries legally bar unvaccinated children from childcare. Of 21 countries with mandates, 16 exclude unvaccinated children from daycare, and 14 have no dedicated system to compensate families for vaccine injuries. Under the Nuremberg Code, no medical procedure should be mandated without free and informed consent.

6. Study Links Pfizer COVID-19 “Vaccine” to Higher Mortality Than Moderna

A large study reported by Children’s Health Defense links the Pfizer COVID-19 “vaccine” to higher mortality rates compared with Moderna shots. The findings add to a growing body of comparative safety data questioning the risk profiles of the two mRNA platforms and carry significant implications for vaccine selection and public health policy.

7. UK Online Content Controls Raise Censorship Concerns

The UK is escalating its control over online content, and the EU may follow suit. These measures suppress independent health information and dissenting voices under the guise of combating “misinformation,” concentrating control of the information space in institutional narratives.

8. Corruption in the COVID-19 Response

An article by A Midwestern Doctor documents widespread corruption across medical journals, regulatory agencies, and vaccine safety databases during the COVID-19 response, with profit and political motives prioritized over public health. Examples include journal racketeering to suppress alternative treatments, regulatory agencies ignoring injury data, and leaked German documents showing officials knowingly implemented unjustified lockdowns, mask mandates, and “vaccine” mandates. Vaccine trials were fraudulent, adverse-event databases were tampered with, and unvaccinated individuals faced discrimination. Recent lawsuits have begun holding agencies and employers accountable. The author calls for criminal prosecutions and policy reforms under the Trump administration and HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

9. Italian Lawmakers Vote to Reinstate Healthcare Workers

Italy’s Chamber of Deputies has voted to reinstate healthcare workers who were fired or suspended for criticizing COVID-19 “vaccination.” The decision reverses pandemic-era punitive measures against medical dissent and recognizes that silencing healthcare professionals was both unjust and counterproductive to public health and trust.

10. German SafeVac Study Faces Criticism Over Delayed Safety Findings

The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut has published results of its SafeVac-2.0 observational study nearly six years after Germany’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign began. Of the 732,000 participants, roughly one in 200 reported a possible serious adverse reaction, yet those affected were never followed up to determine hospitalization or outcomes. Data analyst Tom Lausen, an expert on the Bundestag’s Corona Enquete Commission, accuses the PEI of insufficient transparency and of being overwhelmed by the volume of suspected side-effect and death reports. More than 2,000 reported deaths were never classified. Lausen is calling for a search of PEI premises and the seizure of relevant files.

11. FDA Reports Cancer Cases Linked to Gene Therapy Integration

The FDA has confirmed that Zolgensma, a gene therapy for spinal muscular atrophy, has caused insertional oncogenesis. DNA from the injections integrated into patients’ chromosomes and triggered cancer-inducing gene activity, confirmed in two cancer cases. Zolgensma uses an AAV9 viral vector to deliver DNA into human cells. Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 DNA “vaccines” use the same type of engineered viral-vector technology to carry DNA into the nuclei of cells, raising serious safety concerns about genetic integration and cancer risks with mass-administered viral-vector products.

12. Study Links Microplastics in Coronary Blood to Severe Heart Attacks

A study in the European Heart Journal found that 84% of patients experiencing the most severe type of heart attack had detectable micro- and nanoplastics in their coronary blood, compared with just 32% of those with normal arteries. Smoking and air pollution were the strongest predictors of plastic burden. A review in Particle and Fibre Toxicology shows that these particles injure the artery lining, trigger oxidative stress and chronic inflammation, and destabilize plaque, making dangerous clots more likely. Reducing everyday plastic exposure through filtered water, fresh whole foods, cleaner air, and fewer plastic food containers can meaningfully lower cardiovascular risk.