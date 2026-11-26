In episode seven of Better Way TV, parliamentary debates, scientific developments, and criminal investigations highlight growing concerns about medical freedom, pharmaceutical regulation, and institutional accountability.

In the United Kingdom, MPs demand justice for those injured by COVID-19 “vaccines,” criticizing the government’s delayed response and inadequate compensation system. Meanwhile, German lawyer Dr. Renate Holzeisen challenges proposed EU pharmaceutical reforms over safety testing requirements, while Professor Sucharit Bhakdi receives the 2026 Freedom Prize for his courage in challenging official COVID-19 narratives.

In the United States, a new policy introduces financial compensation for physicians evaluating suspected vaccine injuries, marking progress toward greater recognition and patient care. Federal prosecutors indict former senior NIAID adviser David Morens over the alleged concealment of communications concerning COVID-19 origins and coronavirus research, while historical epidemiological studies offer an alternative perspective on higher measles rates.

Further developments raise concerns about the expansion of genetic medical technologies. Research into ribosomal frameshifting highlights the production of unintended proteins following modified mRNA injections, while self-amplifying RNA technology enters veterinary medicine. Meanwhile, Health Canada authorizes two new Moderna mRNA products targeting influenza and COVID-19, reinforcing the importance of regulatory scrutiny, transparency, and informed consent.

Recap

1. UK MPs Demand Justice for COVID-19 “Vaccine” Injuries

A Westminster Hall debate secured by Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope exposed the UK government’s empty response to the COVID-19 Inquiry’s Module 4 report. MP Rupert Lowe delivered a blunt condemnation of lockdowns, “vaccine” coercion, passports, the targeting of children against JCVI advice, and the failure to adequately compensate the injured. Dr. John Campbell placed these delays within the historic pattern of governments taking decades to acknowledge harm—thalidomide, asbestos, Windscale, BSE, Hillsborough.

2. EU Pharmaceutical Reforms Institutionalise Lower Safety Standards

At the German Bundestag Corona Symposium, lawyer Dr. Renate Holzeisen warned that the proposed EU pharmaceutical reform permits conditional and emergency approvals before full efficacy and safety data exist. She stated that mRNA products must be classified as gene therapeutics and maintained that their exemption removes requirements for genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, mutagenicity and pharmacokinetic testing—none of which have been performed. The reform was scheduled for a vote on 25 November. Holzeisen called for outright rejection and a fundamental revision of the regulatory framework.

3. Artificial Sweeteners Linked to Neurological Harm

Bild reported on a study linking regular consumption of diet drinks containing artificial sweeteners to adverse neurological effects. The original headline was subsequently softened. Consumers should reduce their exposure to artificial sweeteners without waiting for regulators to finally acknowledge harm.

4. Financial Incentives Keep Biological Weapons Research Alive

An article by A Midwestern Doctor laid out the funding streams, contractors, laboratories, and career incentives that sustain biological weapons and dual-use gain-of-function research. The piece highlighted the lack of serious mainstream scrutiny. This is particularly concerning given documented laboratory-associated pathogen releases and the continued defence of gain-of-function research by figures such as Anthony Fauci.

5. The Danger of Self-Amplifying mRNA Technology

An article by 2nd Smartest Guy in the World examined self-amplifying modified mRNA platforms designed to replicate genetic instructions inside cells and produce foreign proteins from a smaller initial dose. Questions surrounding the duration of protein production, control mechanisms, and long-term safety remain. Instructing human cells to manufacture biologically active viral proteins warrants serious investigation, particularly when the genetic instructions are designed to amplify themselves.

6. Japanese Mayor Presents Official Post-Vaccination Mortality Figures

A Japanese mayor publicly presented official mortality statistics following COVID-19 injections. Uncut News reported on the wider pattern of local officials releasing data that national authorities have not adequately addressed. These decentralised efforts contribute to greater public access to mortality data and opportunities for independent investigation.

7. Modified mRNA Injections Produce Additional Proteins

TrialSite News reported on ribosomal frameshifting in COVID-19 modified mRNA products, highlighting the production of unintended proteins and the lack of investigation into their potential clinical consequences. The incorporation of N1-methylpseudouridine into modified mRNA is associated with these translational errors. The implications for autoimmunity and other immunological effects reinforce the World Council for Health’s 2021 call for a moratorium.

8. Professor Sucharit Bhakdi Receives 2026 Freedom Prize

Professor Sucharit Bhakdi received the 2026 Freedom Prize in recognition of his courage in challenging official COVID-19 narratives, accompanied by a laudatory speech from Dr. Markus Krall. Bhakdi continues to face unjust legal battles and is scheduled to stand trial in February 2027 on disputed charges of “incitement to hatred” arising from comments made during an interview.

9. US Introduces Physician Payment for Evaluating Vaccine Injuries

Under HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, the United States introduced a new billing policy that takes effect on 1 January 2027. Physicians will receive $32 for every 15 minutes spent evaluating suspected vaccine injuries, documenting their timing, investigating alternative causes, and advising patients. Proof of causation is not required for billing. The policy marks a long-overdue step toward greater recognition and care for affected individuals.

10. Major US Bank Outages Expose Digital Fragility

Large-scale outages hit major US banks, disrupting customer access. The incidents form part of a wider pattern of technological disruptions affecting banking, aviation, and major technology platforms. The World Council for Health reiterates its recommendation to avoid unnecessary smart devices, due to risks of EMF exposure, privacy, and cybersecurity.

11. Historical Models Anticipate Measles Resurgence

J.B. Handley cited epidemiological models from 1984 and 2003 examining how population susceptibility to measles could change as naturally immune generations are replaced by vaccinated generations, even before accounting for waning vaccine-induced immunity. Sayer Ji challenged the claim that RFK Jr. “brought back measles.” Measles mortality had already declined substantially before the introduction of vaccination, alongside improvements in hygiene, nutrition, and living standards. Measles vaccination has also altered maternal antibody protection, with infants born to vaccinated mothers generally losing passive immunity earlier than those born to mothers with naturally acquired immunity.

12. Texas Measles Outbreak Raises Epidemiological Questions

Texas recorded rising measles cases alongside increased MMR administration and a free vaccination campaign in Gaines County. Approximately 15,000 more MMR doses were administered than during the same period the previous year. A US military biodefence expert writing in the Journal of Infectious Diseases described the vaccine strain’s altered receptor tropism, specifically its ability to utilise the CD46 receptor, as meeting gain-of-function criteria. Vaccine-strain shedding for up to 28 days is documented in the manufacturer’s product information. Comprehensive viral sequencing and transparent vaccination-status data would help clarify the epidemiology of outbreaks like this one.

13. Former Fauci Adviser David Morens Indicted on Conspiracy Charges

Federal prosecutors indicted David Morens, a longtime senior adviser within Fauci’s NIAID circle, on charges of conspiring against the United States. The indictment alleges the use of personal Gmail accounts, deletion of records, and deliberate concealment of communications about COVID-19 origins, high-risk coronavirus research, and grant funding from FOIA requests. One cited email stated the need to keep correspondence “off of USG emails for obvious reasons.” The descriptions of unnamed co-conspirators reportedly correspond with figures including Peter Daszak. Anthony Fauci was not named in the indictment, though one senior NIAID official described matches his position. The case draws heavily on documents obtained by US Right to Know.

14. Merck Launches Self-Amplifying RNA Rabies “Vaccine” for Pets

Merck commercially launched Nobivac NXT Rabies, a self-replicating mRNA product, for distribution in the United States. The company is also marketing self-replicating RNA particle vaccines for canine influenza and feline leukaemia. Once administered, animal cells can be genetically modified to produce the targeted proteins and modified mRNA for an extended period. There is a theoretical risk that owners could be exposed through close contact with their pets. Pet owners are urged to demand the exact product name and technology used before any injection.

15. Health Canada Authorises Two New Moderna mRNA Products

On 4 November 2026, Health Canada authorised Moderna’s mFLUSIVA (influenza) and mCOFLU (combined influenza and COVID-19) modified mRNA injections for people aged 50 and older. According to Moderna, Canada became the first country to authorise both products. These approvals represent a significant expansion of modified mRNA technology into routine seasonal immunisation. Everyone should share this alert to ensure that as few people are injected with these products as possible.