In episode five of Better Way TV, emerging scientific research and international developments expose further controversies surrounding public health policies, raise new questions about regulatory transparency, and highlight important advances in the ongoing fight for medical freedom and institutional accountability.

Thousands of reports submitted to the CDC describe psychiatric problems following COVID-19 mRNA injections, while a new scientific review raises further questions about the technology’s long-term safety. Adding to these concerns, leaked European Medicines Agency communications and newly disclosed FDA records fuel allegations of regulatory misconduct and the concealment of important safety information.

Meanwhile, a Romanian physician has been acquitted of fraud charges related to his use of homeopathy, marking an encouraging victory for medical autonomy. In Germany, a U.S. congresswoman is demanding answers over the prosecution of doctors during the COVID-19 “pandemic,” while physicians, lawyers, and political representatives are joining forces to defend medical freedom and support persecuted healthcare professionals.

In another promising development, a major Dutch lawsuit seeks to hold prominent figures, including Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, personally accountable for alleged deception surrounding COVID-19 “vaccine” safety, offering renewed hope for justice and meaningful accountability.

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About the Co-Hosts

Christof Plothe D.O. is a director of the World Council for Health, Substack author (personal and WCH), osteopath, naturopath, and independent researcher. His work focuses on holistic health, nutrition, medical freedom, and empowering people to take greater control of their health.

Dr. Mark Trozzi is a veteran emergency and trauma physician, independent researcher, and director of the World Council for Health Canada. He also publishes on Substack at Drtrozzi.news. His work focuses on medical ethics, informed consent, health sovereignty, and supporting people harmed by COVID-19 injections.

Recap

1. Mental Health Problems Reported After COVID-19 Injections

Thousands of people reported mental health problems to the CDC’s V-safe system after receiving COVID-19 genetic injections, or so-called mRNA “vaccines,” according to an analysis of federal data by The Defender. The reports describe new or worsened depression, anxiety, insomnia, suicidal thoughts, and suicides. Multiple peer-reviewed studies cited in the article link the injections to psychiatric issues such as psychosis and mania. The article also highlights claims from advocates and researchers that vaccine injuries and overlooked pleas for help contributed to the mental health toll.

2. A US Congresswoman is Challenging Berlin regarding COVID-19 Doctor Prosecutions

US Representative Anna Paulina Luna has formally written to German Health Minister Dr. Carsten Linnemann demanding written answers on Germany’s criminal cases against doctors during the pandemic. The letter references official data documenting some 1,521 investigations and 408 convictions for issuing false health certificates (§ 278 StGB), with roughly double that number for their use (§ 279 StGB), though the figures are acknowledged as being incomplete. Berlin has rejected US criticism, insisting prosecutions target legal violations, not medical opinions. Whether this escalates into diplomatic friction depends on Linnemann’s response, which is not yet confirmed.

3. Erythritol and Blood Vessel Health

Many of our viewers are aware of the negative impacts of sugar in our diet. This has created a robust market of sugar free sweeteners, including erythritol. Erythritol has gained popularity as a sugar substitute because it stimulates a sweet sensation on the tongue, with minimal calories and little effect on blood glucose or insulin levels. However, that does not mean that erythritol is free of toxic effects. According to a new study published in the Journal of Applied Physiology, a single 30-gram dose of erythritol, which is the typical amount in one commercially sweetened beverage, disrupts several functions in the cells of blood vessels within the human brain.

4. Landmark Legal Victory for Homeopathy in Romania

We have a landmark legal victory to report in Romania; tyranny against homeopathy has just been exposed and defeated.

In the worldwide witch-hunt against anything naturopathic; the surgeon, doctor, and homeopath Dr. Adrian Cacovean has been acquitted of all trumped-up charges. This is a landmark appellate victory for physician autonomy against corrupt regulatory capture.

Dr. Adrian Cacovean is a Romanian medical doctor specializing in cardiovascular surgery and vascular surgery, holding the titles of MD and PhD.. He is a primary specialist who graduated from the Iuliu Hațieganu University of Medicine and Pharmacy in 1992 and completed his doctoral thesis on postoperative mediastinitis in 2005. Despite extensive clinical experience, academic excellence, and specialist expertise, Dr. Cacovean was prosecuted for fraud for using homeopathic remedies as complementary therapy.

5. Amish Health and Vaccination Rates

A 2023 study presented by Steve Kirsch to the Pennsylvania State Senate found that among the nearly 400,000 Amish in the U.S.; who are 100% unvaccinated, chronic conditions like cancer, diabetes, and autism are essentially nonexistent in children. This is in stark contrast to the rest of the highly vaccinated population in the USA.

Experts testified that no official reports on Amish child health have ever been published because such data would expose the CDC’s decades-long failure to disclose vaccine-related harms. Dr. Peter McCullough corroborated these findings before the U.S. Senate.

Kirsch’s report also highlights that the Amish community ignored all COVID-19 mandates including lockdowns; yet they had a 90-times higher COVID-19 survival rate than the general population.

6. NIH Records Reveal Pre-Pandemic Coronavirus Research

Newly released NIH records show that in October 2019, Rocky Mountain Laboratories virologist Vincent Munster proposed inserting a furin cleavage site into a SARS-like bat coronavirus spike protein to enhance its infectivity, and that his lab obtained unpublished SARS-related sequences from the U.S.-funded PREDICT program. Nothing in the documents links the research to SARS-CoV-2, and the furin motif Munster suggested differs from the one found in the pandemic virus; however, this disclosure adds to the already extensive evidence regarding the unnatural origins of COVID-19. The furin cleavage site idea was circulating inside a U.S. government lab before the launch of COVID-19.

7. 3D-Printed Plant-Based Meat Reaches US Shelves

Here is an important alert for Americans when buying groceries. Israel’s Steakholder Foods has placed 3D-printed plant-based meats, including “Filet Mignon,” marbled steak, and fish patties, on U.S. shelves, under its Perfecta™ brand, without once mentioning the 3D-printing process on the packaging. These products are ultra-processed, qualifying as NOVA Group 4 rating, meaning the highest degree of industrial processing in food-like substances. They are built from soy and wheat protein, seed oils, and methylcellulose which is also a laxative ingredient. These Perfecta brand products face no U.S. labeling rule requiring disclosure of their 3-D printing method of manufacturing. Critics see this as a failure of transparency rather than as a feat of innovation.

8. Neurological Disorders Affect Over Half of Americans

Over half of Americans, about 180.3 million people, live with at least one neurological condition. Tension headaches, migraines, stroke, and Alzheimer’s are among the most common and costly contributors to disability. While age-adjusted death rates have fallen due to medical advances, the number of years people are living with disability has risen. In addition to the individual misery, the economic burden is staggering. Global direct spending on brain disorders reached $1.7 trillion in 2019. Supporting mitochondrial function through reducing linoleic acid intake, repairing gut health, and limiting EMF and plastic exposure are some of the measures we can take to protect neurological health.

9. Germany Recommends H5 Bird Flu Vaccination for Certain Workers

Germany’s equivalent of the CDC, called the “STIKO”, has recommended a H5 bird flu vaccine for certain occupational groups, despite no confirmed human H5 bird flu cases in Germany, and no clinical evidence of protection. The recommendation rests only on antibody production following injection, which also dropped sharply within months. Author Hans Tolzin also exposed limited safety data, no formal cost-benefit analysis, and an unknown price for the vaccines. Commenters criticized the recommendation as premature, and drew parallels to past overstated pandemic responses such as the 2009 swine flu campaign.

10. Leaked EMA Emails and the Alleged “Synthetic PREP Act”

A leaked trove of European Medicines Agency emails allegedly exposes a “synthetic PREP Act” in the EU. Sasha Latypova exposed this as a law-free, liability-free zone where mRNA so-called “vaccines” were pushed on an unsuspecting public without valid clinical trials; EUA-era emergency measures were never subject to enforceable pharmaceutical regulation. The documents claim Ursula von der Leyen deceived all 27 member states into signing exploitative supply contracts that stripped national enforcement of drug-safety laws and pledged state assets as collateral for vaccine manufacturers indemnity, while the NATO logistics hub at Quakenbrück quietly distributed the products. EMA reviewers raised serious objections, including massive, unstable variations in Pfizer’s mRNA batches and hundreds of unvalidated manufacturing changes that were ignored as regulators coordinated launch dates before even reviewing the data. The author has now published the names of EMA staff members as potential witnesses.

11. German RKI Files and Pandemic Policy

In a brilliant German livestream lecture, “Schnipes” aka “Tom,” discusses the so-called RKI files. RKI stands for the Robert Koch Institute which Germany’s equivalent of the CDC. Schnipes demonstrates that politicians and the RKI leadership knew from very early on that true science was being suppressed and policies were politically driven rather than based on evidence. The speaker argues that hospitals were never overwhelmed, that masks and lockdowns were ineffective and harmful (especially to children), that PCR tests and statistics were manipulated to inflate case and death numbers, and that “vaccination” was pushed despite known ineffectiveness and serious side effects. The lecture is in German, but you can access subtitles in your chosen language on youtube.

You can also enjoy our 2024 exposition of these facts in English.

12. Nicolas Hulscher Reports Alleged FDA Cover-Up

In the US, Nicolas Hulscher has reported confirmation of one of the deadliest cover-ups in American history. Leaked documents and internal communications show that the FDA intentionally covered up COVID-19 “vaccine” sudden deaths, injuries, and disabilities while telling the entire American population to take the shots. The buried data included sudden cardiac death, pulmonary infarction, strokes, and heart attacks.

Hulscher reported “FDA officials covered up large numbers of deaths and injuries, told the chief scientist who uncovered the safety signals to cease and desist, and shut her down. This is all documented.” Hulscher continued “The people involved are still working in HHS, FDA, CDC, and NIH. They need to be fired immediately, and criminal investigations need to start.”

13. New Toxicological Review of Modified mRNA Technology

A new comprehensive review in the Journal of Toxicology, five years after the global rollout of modified mRNA (modRNA) COVID injections, raises unresolved toxicological concerns about the technology. The authors, including Gerry A. Quinn of Ulster University and psychologist Harald Walach, argue the accelerated approval process may not have fully addressed risks—from bodily distribution to long-term side effects like myocarditis, pericarditis, and neurological and thromboembolic events.

The review highlights that the lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) and modified nucleotides do not stay at the injection site, spreading within 24 hours to organs like the liver, spleen, ovaries, and bone marrow in animal studies, and that spike protein can persist in the body for months. Concerns also include lower quality in early commercial batches, the presence of residual bacterial DNA in some lots, and the theoretical risk of genetic integration.

The authors call for more comprehensive toxicological testing, long-term safety studies, and stricter regulatory oversight before the modRNA platform is used in further applications. They also point out that before the pandemic, only a few hundred people worldwide had ever received mRNA-based injections in trials, underscoring how new the technology was at the time of its rapid approval.

14. Kyoto University Study Examines Food Order and Blood Sugar

A new study from Kyoto University found that giving mice fat before carbs slowed stomach emptying and reduced early blood-sugar spikes, suggesting food order may matter for diabetes management. The effect appears to involve a coordinated response between gut and pancreatic hormones, including the unexpected involvement of glucagon, which normally raises blood sugar, along with vagus nerve signals. Researchers say the findings support testing practical meal-sequencing strategies in people, since simply changing how a meal is eaten could help moderate post-meal glucose without eliminating foods.

15. German Doctors Unite at Second Mutärzte Conference

Around 80 doctors, lawyers, and politicians gathered in Fahrenbach, Germany, for the second Mutärzte conference, where they built a “solutions landscape” of working groups covering professional networking, legal support, political strategy, and media—with attendees including Dr. Bianca Witzschel, Rolf Kron (Ärzte stehen auf, Levana-Stammtische), Dr. Dirk V. Seeling (CSmedicus, Sound of Truth Publishing), Helena Krenn (Expert Council), Christof Plothe DO (World Council for Health), Dr. Ronald Weikl (MWGFD), and US representative Leland Lehrman (Freedom Health Movement). Organizers presented the gathering as the first attempt to unite the forces of truth across German-speaking countries, bringing together groups such as Ärzte stehen auf, CSmedicus, ExpertCouncil, MWGFD, Ärzte für Aufklärung, and the World Council for Health. Framed as a shift “from grievance to governance,” the event aimed to translate the prosecution of dissenting physicians into an organized political and professional force.

Related:

The Book titled: Criminalized Medical Care - German Doctors Under Political and Legal Prosecution, which tells the stories of many heroic German doctors persecuted, de-licensed, and imprisoned for maintaining there ethics and science since 2020. English edition edited and foreward by Dr Mark Trozzi. Sources: in Germany; and in North America.

16. Dutch Lawsuit Seeks Personal Liability Over COVID-19 Vaccines

A civil lawsuit in the Netherlands, brought by seven Pfizer vaccine-injured plaintiffs (now five after two deaths), is seeking personal liability from Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, Mark Rutte, the Dutch State, and thirteen other defendants over alleged deception on COVID-19 vaccine safety. The case, which opened its substantive merits hearing on 22 October 2026 in Leeuwarden, marks the first time these global figures have been legally compelled to defend against such allegations in open court. Plaintiffs argue the vaccine rollout amounted to a “Great Reset” project rather than a response to disease, while defendants maintain the mRNA injections are “safe and effective.” Expert evidence from Sasha Latypova, Dr. Mike Yeadon, Catherine Austin Fitts, and Joseph Sansone has been submitted, and after two objections by attorney Peter Stassen, the judges reversed an attempt to block sworn oral expert testimony, accepting three hours of it as evidence.