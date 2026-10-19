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MMcRae
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How or who to contact with the experience I have had with the lack of care in Mississauga

I had a ct scan they found uterus thicker I’m post menopausal. One of our family doctor tried to do a biopsy on me he couldn’t do it now referred to ob gyn. It’s stressful hearing up to biopsy. And now appointment pushed back. I am going out of my mind with stress and the duration this is taking!!!!!!!

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