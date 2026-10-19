In this episode of Better Way TV, emerging scientific research and international developments highlight the dangers of public health policies, growing demands for institutional accountability, and the ongoing fight for medical freedom.

A growing coalition of scientists and physicians has renewed its call for an immediate halt and recall of COVID-19 mRNA injections, demanding an independent public inquiry into their approval and safety. Adding to these concerns, a response published in the British Medical Journal challenges the adequacy of “vaccine” safety monitoring and questions whether the injections should ever have been authorized or mandated.

Meanwhile, a concerning new UN pandemic declaration adopted by 153 countries promotes accelerated vaccine development and measures to address “vaccine hesitancy”, raising serious concerns about medical freedom and individual choice. On a more encouraging note, promising research into alternative cancer treatments, including vitamin C and DMSO, offers possibilities beyond conventional pharmaceutical interventions.

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About the Co-Hosts

Christof Plothe D.O. is a director of the World Council for Health, Substack author (personal and WCH), osteopath, naturopath, and independent researcher. His work focuses on holistic health, nutrition, medical freedom, and empowering people to take greater control of their health.

Dr. Mark Trozzi is a veteran emergency and trauma physician, independent researcher, and director of the World Council for Health Canada. He also publishes on Substack at Drtrozzi.news. His work focuses on medical ethics, informed consent, health sovereignty, and supporting people harmed by COVID-19 injections.