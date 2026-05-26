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Steve Friedman's avatar
Steve Friedman
May 26

True science is controlled and Closed-Ended. The Precautionary Principle states that products must be proven safe before release. Open-Ended release into the environment is a crime!

What a species we are; godlike powers/imbecile mentality!

Steve Friedman, West Kelowna, BC, Canada.

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wanderer
May 26

If a country actually cared about their taxpayers, they would slow down on AI and carbon capturing nonsense and focus on how technology is affecting people, and finding ways to make new tech safer.

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