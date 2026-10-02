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Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
Oct 2

The mafia fakes, falsely called govs, passed laws in 2026 outlawing Ivermectin country-wide because the govs cannot make money selling it so instead push fake, deadly vaxes. They are so stupid, they are still lying ALL vaxes are safe and effective. This is a boldfaced lie, proven by thousands of scientific publications. ALL prove beyond any doubt whatsoever NONE of the vaxes are safe or effective. Additionally, the best cancer MD in Canada, perhaps in the world was using Ivermectin to cure cancer patients: ABOUT 10,000 OF THEM TO DATE! (see all the proof here makisw@substack.com). He was forced to leave the country in 2026 because his medication, Ivermectin, used to cure cancer was removed from use on his patients by idiotic, lying fakes without a shred of ANY evidence. Cancer patients were murdered by the Alberta gov who made about 50 fake websites, emails, phone numbers, etc., pretending to be Dr. Makis. They illegally used his name on the fake "contacts" the gov monitored and this was proven in the courts. The AB govs "health" staff made dying patients pay them by selling their homes for fake cancer cures. AB gov "health" staff became millionaires committing these crimes for several years, pretending to be Dr. Makis. The CanMafia, recently passed a new idiotic law that says if they determine that ANY Canadian citizen needs a vax and ANY citizen tries to reject that vax, the new law gives the mafia the legal right to murder them without penalty. Recently the mafia falsely claimed in writing that only 4 Canadians were injured by their deadly COVfake vax to date. Real scientists have already proven the real number to be around 1-2 million Canadians. None of those REAL facts stand up in court anymore because the mafia passed another law that ANYTHING they say is the truth even if 100% lies.

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Bao Quoc Nguyen's avatar
Bao Quoc Nguyen
Oct 2

This is one step towards getting justice. Let's keep going 💪

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