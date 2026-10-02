In 2025, Call to Halt-19 brought together Canadian and international scientists, physicians, researchers, and other professionals concerned about mounting evidence questioning the quality, efficacy, and safety of COVID-19 mRNA injections. Together, they formally presented these concerns to government representatives and public-health officials across Canada, creating an important record of what authorities were being told.
The Details of the Open Letter
The initiative has called for an immediate halt and recall of COVID-19 mRNA products and an independent public inquiry into their approval. It has also emphasized the need to conduct further investigation into residual plasmid DNA, potential aberrant protein production, IgG4 antibodies, cancer, and mortality.
Signatories included Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr. Charles Hoffe, Dr. Jessica Rose, Christof Plothe, DO, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and many others.
In August 2026, the original Open Letter was re-sent, noting that the concerns raised in March 2025 had still not been acknowledged or addressed and presenting additional scientific research published in the intervening period. The renewed letter was sent to federal and provincial/territorial political representatives and public-health officials, while participating researchers also requested an opportunity to address the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health.
Support for the initiative has continued to grow. Call to Halt-19 currently has 7,761 total signatories and supporters.
Creating a Historical Record
Most importantly, Call to Halt-19 aims to put an end to these dangerous products, which have produced major signals of harm while being surrounded by misleading assurances of safety.
The initiative also provides a dated public record showing that Canadian authorities were formally put on notice. Specific concerns have been documented, qualified professionals have attached their names to them, and those concerns have been delivered directly to the officials responsible for Canadian health policy.
The mafia fakes, falsely called govs, passed laws in 2026 outlawing Ivermectin country-wide because the govs cannot make money selling it so instead push fake, deadly vaxes. They are so stupid, they are still lying ALL vaxes are safe and effective. This is a boldfaced lie, proven by thousands of scientific publications. ALL prove beyond any doubt whatsoever NONE of the vaxes are safe or effective. Additionally, the best cancer MD in Canada, perhaps in the world was using Ivermectin to cure cancer patients: ABOUT 10,000 OF THEM TO DATE! (see all the proof here makisw@substack.com). He was forced to leave the country in 2026 because his medication, Ivermectin, used to cure cancer was removed from use on his patients by idiotic, lying fakes without a shred of ANY evidence. Cancer patients were murdered by the Alberta gov who made about 50 fake websites, emails, phone numbers, etc., pretending to be Dr. Makis. They illegally used his name on the fake "contacts" the gov monitored and this was proven in the courts. The AB govs "health" staff made dying patients pay them by selling their homes for fake cancer cures. AB gov "health" staff became millionaires committing these crimes for several years, pretending to be Dr. Makis. The CanMafia, recently passed a new idiotic law that says if they determine that ANY Canadian citizen needs a vax and ANY citizen tries to reject that vax, the new law gives the mafia the legal right to murder them without penalty. Recently the mafia falsely claimed in writing that only 4 Canadians were injured by their deadly COVfake vax to date. Real scientists have already proven the real number to be around 1-2 million Canadians. None of those REAL facts stand up in court anymore because the mafia passed another law that ANYTHING they say is the truth even if 100% lies.
This is one step towards getting justice. Let's keep going 💪