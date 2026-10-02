In 2025, Call to Halt-19 brought together Canadian and international scientists, physicians, researchers, and other professionals concerned about mounting evidence questioning the quality, efficacy, and safety of COVID-19 mRNA injections. Together, they formally presented these concerns to government representatives and public-health officials across Canada, creating an important record of what authorities were being told.

The Details of the Open Letter

The initiative has called for an immediate halt and recall of COVID-19 mRNA products and an independent public inquiry into their approval. It has also emphasized the need to conduct further investigation into residual plasmid DNA, potential aberrant protein production, IgG4 antibodies, cancer, and mortality.

Signatories included Dr. Byram Bridle, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Dr. Roger Hodkinson, Dr. Charles Hoffe, Dr. Jessica Rose, Christof Plothe, DO, Dr. Mark Trozzi, and many others.

In August 2026, the original Open Letter was re-sent, noting that the concerns raised in March 2025 had still not been acknowledged or addressed and presenting additional scientific research published in the intervening period. The renewed letter was sent to federal and provincial/territorial political representatives and public-health officials, while participating researchers also requested an opportunity to address the House of Commons Standing Committee on Health.

Support for the initiative has continued to grow. Call to Halt-19 currently has 7,761 total signatories and supporters.

Creating a Historical Record

Most importantly, Call to Halt-19 aims to put an end to these dangerous products, which have produced major signals of harm while being surrounded by misleading assurances of safety.

The initiative also provides a dated public record showing that Canadian authorities were formally put on notice. Specific concerns have been documented, qualified professionals have attached their names to them, and those concerns have been delivered directly to the officials responsible for Canadian health policy.

Learn more at Call2Halt19.ca.

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