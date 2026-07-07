Introduction

The rapid deployment of mRNA-based COVID-19 “vaccines” marked a historic shift in medicine, introducing large-scale gene-based interventions with limited long-term data. In this discussion, the World Council for Health highlights a growing body of evidence surrounding these products, which raise serious concerns about their safety, efficacy, and regulatory oversight. These concerns are more pressing with the emergence of a new iteration—self-amplifying mRNA technology—already being advanced and approved in some regions. Here, we examine the underlying mechanisms, documented findings, and unresolved risks of this next-generation platform.

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A Fundamental Shift From Traditional Technologies

The COVID-19 injections introduced a model fundamentally different from traditional vaccines. Instead of exposing the immune system to a weakened or inactive virus, this approach delivers synthetic mRNA into the body. The mRNA is packaged inside tiny fat-like particles called lipid nanoparticles, which act as delivery vehicles, helping it enter cells throughout the body (without limit).

Once inside a cell, the mRNA provides instructions to produce the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein, which the immune system recognizes as foreign. Because the body’s own cells are producing and displaying this protein, they can become targets of the immune response, in a way that resembles an autoimmune reaction.

At the time of rollout, important details about this process were not fully understood. There was no clear data on how much mRNA enters each cell, how much spike protein is produced, how long production lasts, or where in the body it travels. Biodistribution data from animal studies showed that the material did not stay at the injection site but spread throughout the body, reaching organs such as the liver, spleen, adrenal glands, bone marrow, ovaries, and testes .

Compressed Development and Unanswered Questions

Under normal circumstances, new medical technologies go through years of testing. Early trials look at safety, later trials expand to larger groups, and long-term studies monitor for delayed effects. This process is especially important for gene-based technologies, where long-term behavior inside the body is not predictable.

In the case of COVID genetic injections, development timelines were compressed. While this ostensibly allowed rapid deployment, it meant that many fundamental questions were not fully answered before widespread use began. This is particularly notable given that the risk from COVID-19 itself was highly uneven across populations and, for most people—especially younger and healthier individuals—relatively low, with the most severe outcomes concentrated among those with multiple underlying conditions.

Emerging Evidence of Biological Impact

As more data became available, a number of concerning patterns began to emerge. Reports showed increased healthcare use among younger populations following “vaccination,” along with a large number of recorded adverse events. In the United States alone, over 1.6 million adverse events and more than 3,000 deaths have been reported—numbers that likely represent only a fraction of the true total.

At the level of tissue, some studies have observed structural changes in reproductive organs, including reductions in ovarian follicles and increased signs of cell death. Another important finding is how long these materials remain in the body. Early messaging suggested the mRNA would break down quickly. However, later studies detected both mRNA and spike protein months after injection, with some findings extending to 17 months in certain tissues.

The Shift to Self-Amplifying mRNA

Self-amplifying mRNA builds on the same basic concept but adds an important new feature. In addition to the instructions for making the spike protein, it also includes instructions for making an enzyme that can copy the mRNA itself. This changes the system from a one-time exposure into something that can continue producing new copies inside the cell.

A simple way to understand this is to compare it to a printer. Standard mRNA is like printing a limited number of pages. Self-amplifying mRNA is like giving the printer the ability to keep printing indefinitely, as long as it has the resources to do so. This raises a key issue: there is no clearly defined “off switch.” Once the process begins, it is not fully understood how long it will continue or how it is regulated.

Minimal Testing and Early Safety Signals

Despite this increased complexity, even from the COVID injections, testing for self-amplifying mRNA has been limited. In one study, participants were monitored for only one week, with some follow-up at two months. This is a very short timeframe for a technology designed to operate inside the body.

Within that period, a significant number of participants experienced side effects. These included inflammation of the heart (myocarditis), inflammation of surrounding tissues (pericarditis), and liver abnormalities. Reported rates of systemic reactions ranged from about 41% to 66% within the first month.

Another limitation is how these studies were structured. Many compared the new technology to existing mRNA “vaccines” rather than to a placebo. This makes it harder to determine the true level of risk, since both groups are receiving similar types of interventions.

Key Unresolved Risks

The serious concerns surrounding self-amplifying mRNA are not just limited to the current observations, but what is still unknown. Because the technology is designed to replicate within the body, even small uncertainties can have larger implications over time.

Some of the key unanswered questions include:

How long the self-replication process continues

Whether it can interact with human genetic material

The possibility of recombination with other viruses

Effects on people with weakened immune systems

Long-term and multi-generational impacts

Only a small amount of research has explored these risks, and in some cases, studies have been conducted on very small samples or under laboratory conditions that may fail to simulate real-world realities.

Expansion Into Animals and the Food System

This technology is already being introduced beyond human medicine. It is being used in veterinary applications and is being developed for livestock. This expands its reach into the broader environment and food supply.

At present, there are no comprehensive studies examining what happens when humans consume products from animals exposed to this technology. Questions remain about how it may affect animal health, food safety, and ecological systems.

Escalation Without Controls

Self-amplifying mRNA is a clear escalation of a technology that remains incompletely understood, introducing ongoing biological activity without defined limits or long-term data. Many of the same unanswered questions from the COVID injections persist, now made even more concerning by this more durable and complex iteration.

Without long-term study, transparency, and rigorous evaluation, the risks remain uncertain—and may extend well beyond their intended use as the technology expands across human and animal populations.