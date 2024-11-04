Join us on Thursday, November 7th, for an in-depth discussion on empowering Canadians to safeguard their rights and freedoms in the face of globalist agendas, including the targeting of ethical doctors in Canada. We'll explore the far-reaching implications of Bill C-293, the Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Act, currently before the Senate. This proposed legislation could significantly affect national sovereignty, individual freedoms, food and agricultural choices, surveillance privacy, land ownership, and medical autonomy. Don’t miss this critical opportunity to engage in meaningful conversations about our future.

When: Thursday, November 7th, 2024, from 7 PM to 9 PM

Where: Polish Legion Hall, 601 Wellington St N, Kitchener, ON

Get your free tickets: Book Now