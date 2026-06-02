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Rick Zammuto
Jun 2

Very great article, Mark! "...no deaths above a threshold of 50 ng/mL (the concentration of vitamin D measured in the blood). Yet during the COVID “pandemic,” these approaches were largely absent from official guidance..." More than that, the so-called CanHealthMin from Thunder Bay actually fed articles into the Toronto newspapers that "VitD was fake news" against COV. That useless, lost "politician" is still a cab minister last time I looked under Carney (the WEF cult trustee for a decade"). Both continue to openly plan to murder all Canadians and 7 billion others around the world in writing. Both write laws forcing MDs to alter death certificates to hide their premeditated FedGov mass murder schemes.

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