Breaking Patterns, Embracing Change

Change is something we all want and desire. Unfortunately, the way the human nervous system is designed makes it resistant to change. Our nervous system, and the entire design of our bodies, revolves around safety. There’s a strong sense of safety in our regular habits, routines, and customs because they are predictable. Predictability equals safety to the human nervous system, which is why change is often resisted by the subconscious systems that govern our daily behavior.

If today is like yesterday, that routine registers as safe. Once deemed safe, the nervous system embraces it. However, if today is different from yesterday, the new routine registers as unsafe. Once marked as "not safe," the nervous system resists it. This is why many people who join gyms only stick with it for a few weeks before reverting to long-held habits. Rapid change can trigger significant electrical impulses of fear and resistance, signaling the body to "get back to what’s predictable, normal, familiar, and safe."

Embrace Change Naturally

Our current educational system doesn’t teach us this basic psychological concept, leaving many people confused when change feels difficult. If people don’t understand that resisting change is perfectly normal, they may blame themselves and falsely believe they are flawed. This misunderstanding is perhaps the most unfortunate consequence of not knowing our intrinsic psychological design. If you find change difficult, it simply means your nervous system is functioning as designed. There’s nothing wrong with you—you’re perfectly okay.

Here are some steps to help navigate positive changes in your life:

Understand Why Change Feels Hard

Recognize that resistance to change is normal. There’s nothing wrong with you—everyone finds it challenging to change their habits, routines, and rituals. Seek Role Models

Surround yourself with people who’ve already achieved what you’re striving for. Whether in person or virtually, look for examples of those who have successfully walked the path you’re embarking on. Watch videos or read testimonies from people who’ve climbed “success mountain” and returned with valuable insights. Seeing their progress helps "trick" your nervous system into accepting new changes with less resistance. Give Yourself Grace and Patience

Don’t judge yourself based on short-term outcomes. Instead, set benchmarks at three months, six months, and a year. Reflect on your progress over time and celebrate how far you’ve come. Remember, Rome wasn’t built in a day, and neither is your best life. Focus on Progress, Not Perfection

It’s not about getting everything right; it’s about steady progress over the long term. Do what you can, use what you have, and start where you are.

Make 2025 your best year yet! With consistent effort, patience, and the right mindset, you’ll be amazed at what you can achieve.

Jason Christoff is respected around the world as an expert on mind control. He has worked hard to expose abusive psychological operations carried out against civilians by governments throughout the covid-19 saga.

Jason runs an international psychological reprogramming institute where he educates on the topics of mind control, behavior modification, psychological manipulation, propaganda and brainwashing. This information allows each graduate to review their own internal programming, which may be holding them back from expressing their full potential in life. If a graduate discovers that they carry self destructive and self abusive behaviors in their subconscious mind pathway, reprogramming options are explained and provided. With this knowledge, graduates of Jason's program have the capability to review the subconscious behaviors of their patients, clients etc, and reprogram in a similar fashion.

You can explore and inquire about Jason’s professional work here: Master Self-sabotage Coach; Personal Services for Health Recovery.