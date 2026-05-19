Introduction

The upcoming Better Way Conference, taking place May 30–31 in Rhode Island reflects a growing international movement seeking alternatives to centralized healthcare, governance, and scientific institutions. Bringing together doctors, researchers, activists, and journalists, the event explores how the COVID “pandemic” exposed corruption at the deepest levels of our governing systems. The conference focuses on practical solutions rooted in informed consent, decentralization, individual rights, medical freedom, independent science, citizen-led accountability, and rebuilding trust through grassroots approaches that place patients and communities above centralized control.

Join us at The Better Way Conference in Rhode Island, taking place May 30–31, with a gala dinner on May 29. Attend in person to connect directly with speakers and attendees from around the world, or join online through an affordable virtual option, available internationally. Use discount code WCHCANADA10 when purchasing tickets:

Get Tickets Here

About Ted Kuntz

Vaccine Choice Canada president Ted Kuntz is a respected voice for informed consent and medical freedom. He is the co-founder of the National Citizens Inquiry, helping bring transparency and accountability to public health decisions.

About Dr. Collin Carrie

Dr. Colin Carrie served as the Conservative Member of Parliament for Oshawa from 2004 to 2025,. During the COVID-19 period, Dr. Colin Carrie was widely recognized for persistently questioning the federal government and Public Health Agency of Canada on “vaccine” safety data, adverse event reporting, mRNA biodistribution, and related public health concerns.

A Growing Crisis of Trust in Public Institutions

The COVID “pandemic” accelerated public distrust in healthcare systems, governments, regulators, and legacy media. Doctors and scientists who challenged official narratives surrounding lockdowns or COVID “vaccines” generally faced censorship or loss of employment. At the same time, policies built around constitution-violating mandates and deceptive narratives have proven that these institutions are not operating in the public interest.

The erosion of trust has extended far beyond public health agencies alone. Many people no longer feel confident entering hospitals, trusting government health recommendations, or relying on institutions that claimed the injections were “safe and effective” while suppressing discussion surrounding injuries, adverse events, and alternative treatments.

The Failure of Centralized Health Governance

Centralized health governance enabled institutional capture, groupthink, and suppression of debate throughout the COVID era. Organizations such as the World Health Organization heavily influenced policy worldwide while dissenting scientific perspectives were marginalized. In contrast, The Better Way conference promotes decentralized systems built around patient autonomy, informed consent, independent science, and grassroots collaboration.

A major focus of the event is rebuilding systems from the bottom up rather than relying on centralized bureaucratic structures. Discussions throughout the conference will explore how communities, independent physicians, researchers, and local organizations can cooperate without concentrating power inside global institutions or heavily centralized regulatory systems.

Panels on Science, Governance, and Health Systems

The two-day conference will feature six major panel discussions focused on reshaping healthcare and public policy. Day one includes panels titled: A Better Way for Science and Research, A Better Way for Healthcare Finance Systems, and A Better Way for Biological Products & Informed Consent. These discussions will examine scientific independence, peer review, healthcare financing, transparency, patient rights, and the safety of biological products.

Day two shifts toward prevention, governance, and resilience through panels including: A Better Way for Prevention and Treatment, A Better Way for Health Governance, and A Better Way for Self-Healing. Topics include nutrition, chronic disease prevention, decentralized public health systems, legal accountability, and practical approaches to individual health management. A dedicated cancer workshop focused on treatment approaches and cancer care will also take place during the event.

Additional discussions throughout the weekend will focus on censorship, constitutional rights, independent media, food sovereignty, digital surveillance, and the growing expansion of technocratic systems into healthcare and everyday life.

Gala Dinner and Special Events

The conference begins Friday evening with a gala dinner featuring a three-course organic gourmet meal, networking opportunities, and a live performance by singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur. Guests will also hear an address from Dr. Bryan Ardis while connecting with physicians, researchers, journalists, activists, and attendees from around the world.

Additional events throughout the weekend include exhibitor spaces showcasing health-focused products and services, networking sessions, and a screening of Del Bigtree’s film An Inconvenient Study followed by a live Q&A discussion.

Virtual attendance is also available, allowing participants worldwide to access livestreams and recordings from the event remotely.

International Speakers and Parallel Systems

The Better Way Conference will bring together more than 30 speakers from medicine, science, journalism, law, and activism, including Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik, Dr. Tess Lawrie, Del Bigtree, Jan Jekielek, Mary Holland, Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, and Kevin McKernan.

This is a perfect opportunity to hear directly from many of the leading voices who challenged the COVID era consensus, connect with like-minded people from around the world, and explore practical solutions aimed at rebuilding trust, health, and community from the ground up.

Join us at The Better Way Conference in Rhode Island, taking place May 30–31, with a gala dinner on May 29. Attend in person to connect directly with speakers and attendees from around the world, or join online through an affordable virtual option, available internationally. Use discount code WCHCANADA10 when purchasing tickets:

Get Tickets Here