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Rick Zammuto
4d

Very needed gathering with a great plan for the future vs the illegitimate powers that should have NEVER been!

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Rick Zammuto
5h

Malfeasance, exactly explains the fake Cangov! Ordering MD's to lie on death certificates to "hide" illegitimate gov murders has no place in ANY learned society! Where are the real laws, instead of their fake laws?

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