Homeopathy has been practised for more than 200 years. It is a form of individualized medicine that aims to support and encourage the body’s natural healing abilities. Despite its long history and widespread use, homeopathy has faced considerable resistance from the medical establishment.

Now, advances in science are offering new ways to investigate why Homeopathy works. In this essential presentation hosted by the World Council for Health (WCH), Dr. Iris Bell, MD, PhD, explains the scientific research behind homeopathy. Drawing on studies of extremely small particles, cellular communication, and the body’s natural healing responses, Dr. Bell presents a fascinating explanation of how homeopathic remedies help the body regulate and repair itself.

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About Dr. Iris Bell

Dr. Iris Bell, MD, PhD, is a physician, researcher, and retired University of Arizona professor specializing in integrative medicine, homeopathy, and environmental health. She has published more than 150 peer-reviewed scientific papers and 33 book chapters and directed an NIH-funded research training program for 10 years. Recognized with multiple awards for her contributions to homeopathic medicine, her research explores how nanoparticles, cellular signalling, and the body’s natural adaptive responses help explain the mechanisms of homeopathy.

Why Dilution is Not the End of the Story

Homeopathic remedies are traditionally prepared through repeated dilution and vigorous shaking, a process called succussion. Detractors have long argued that these remedies are diluted so extensively that virtually none of the original substance remains. By that logic, the claimed biological effects should be essentially impossible.

However, Dr. Bell highlights laboratory studies that challenge this assumption. Using advanced scientific instruments, researchers have detected nanoparticles (particles far too small to see with an ordinary microscope) in highly diluted homeopathic remedies, including particles associated with the original ingredients. She describes experiments reporting measurable quantities even at dilutions beyond Avogadro’s limit, where conventional calculations predict that no molecules of the original substance should remain.

Research has also shown that vigorous shaking can generate tiny bubbles and release particles from container surfaces. These bubbles can help carry and stabilize nanoparticles, keeping them suspended in the liquid even after repeated dilution. Preparing a homeopathic remedy therefore involves more than simply diluting a substance.

How Small Challenges Can Strengthen the Body

At the heart of Dr. Bell’s explanation is hormesis, a recognized biological process in which a small amount of stress can trigger a beneficial response, even though a larger amount of the same stressor may be harmful. Exercise is a familiar example. Physical activity places temporary stress on muscles, encouraging the body to repair and strengthen them.

Our cells respond to many other mild challenges in similar ways, activating protective mechanisms that help the body adapt and recover. Dr. Bell proposes that nanoparticles in homeopathic remedies can act as signals, encouraging the body’s natural defence and repair systems to respond.

She discusses experiments involving plants and cells in which low concentrations of nanoparticles stimulated growth or cellular activity, while higher concentrations produced harmful effects. In another experiment, a homeopathic remedy was shown to encourage cells to move across an artificially created wound, helping close the gap.

Cellular Communication and Natural Healing

The human body is a highly connected system in which cells constantly exchange chemical and electrical signals, as well as tiny packages of biological material called exosomes. These packages carry proteins, fats, and genetic material between cells, helping coordinate responses to injury, infection, and stress. Dr. Bell explains how nanoparticles in homeopathic remedies could interact with these signalling networks, activating the body’s natural defence and repair mechanisms.

She also discusses the protein corona, a coating that forms when proteins in bodily fluids attach to nanoparticles. This coating reflects a person’s current health and physiological condition, giving nanoparticles an individualized biological signature. Dr. Bell explains that this process may account for how the same homeopathic remedy produces different responses in different people, depending on their body’s particular needs.

She further explains how biological systems can amplify weak signals through processes called stochastic resonance and time-dependent sensitization. Dr. Bell highlights research showing how these mechanisms strengthen responses to subtle stimuli, including her own studies involving patients with fibromyalgia. In these experiments, patients exposed to individually selected homeopathic remedies showed increasing brainwave responses over time, while the placebo group showed declining responses.

Scientific Evidence for Homeopathy

Dr. Bell highlights studies demonstrating measurable responses to homeopathic remedies, including changes in brain activity and how cells use energy. She also describes experiments examining sleep patterns and heart-rate variability, a measure of how the body’s nervous system responds and adapts.

These findings are particularly interesting in the context of the longstanding debate over whether homeopathy works beyond the placebo effect. Experiments conducted on plants and isolated cells have also seen responses to homeopathic remedies, which cannot be explained by psychological expectations. Turning to clinical evidence, Dr. Bell discusses a 2023 scientific review by Hamre and colleagues that reported favourable results for homeopathic treatments compared with placebo.

Understanding How Homeopathy Works

Dr. Bell’s presentation brings together research into nanoparticles, cellular communication, and the body’s remarkable ability to adapt and heal. Together, these findings offer a fascinating scientific perspective on homeopathy, challenging longstanding assumptions and opening new possibilities for investigating how its remedies might interact with the body’s natural healing processes.