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Rick Zammuto's avatar
Rick Zammuto
Sep 25

Great and very much needed. That this group has illegally run fake "health care" around the world is despicable. It is mostly run by those without any education in the health field, a fact in itself that should be enough.

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david's avatar
david
Sep 25

revoking the who's diplomatic immunity would be a good start...then there is the un itself, the bis, etc...

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