For too long, the World Health Organization has operated with extraordinary privileges and protections while exercising enormous influence over national health policy. The events of the COVID-19 “pandemic” demonstrated why institutions with this degree of international power must be subject to meaningful scrutiny.

This five-minute video highlights the contradictions between what WHO officials told the public during the COVID response and what was actually true:

WCH Canada believes that no international health body should be shielded from legitimate investigation by diplomatic immunity. Questions surrounding the WHO’s conduct, decision-making, conflicts of interest, and role during the COVID response deserve independent examination through legitimate legal processes.

We therefore join the growing international call for governments to examine and revoke the WHO’s diplomatic immunity where it obstructs legitimate investigation or judicial proceedings.

How to Support This Effort

Canadians can help bring this demand to our own government:

Share the video above with your Member of Parliament. Ask your MP to examine the concerns raised and support meaningful investigation and accountability for the COVID response.

Call for the WHO’s diplomatic immunity to be revoked. International organizations entrusted with immense influence over public health must remain answerable to the people affected by their decisions.

Find Out More

The full statement from Swiss Association WIR provides further details on the international effort, the legal framework surrounding WHO protections and the specific actions being demanded of governments:

Read the Full International Statement