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Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
6d

Excellent reporting on this problem. Thank you for raising the awareness on this topic. Dr. Plothe's comments were very poignant on cautions. yesterday I saw what the Military is doing with the robotics again and seem not to realise that it can be turned against them as well as showing the drones dropping Thermite bombs on PEOPLE and on our forests with impunity. As well as the depth of what can be perceived by the drones as to hiding from them has become impossible. 50 + years or more of development has not improved our living standard or safety. Soldiers are people too and they are at huge risk even with no enemy to fight except A.I.

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Deborah Mary Sacco's avatar
Deborah Mary Sacco
6d

Here is a link to show why the downfall of Data Centres are ineffective and in downfall fast.

https://www.naturalnews.com/2026-10-16-ai-investment-bubble-is-starting-to-crack.html?utm_source=NaturalNews.com&utm_medium=Email-Newsletter-2026-10-16&utm_campaign=Article-NaturalNews.com&utm_content=NN-E-Hero-Image

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