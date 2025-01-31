In this second installment of our three-part interview, Kayla Pollock provides a deeper look into the immense challenges she faces as a “vaccine”-injured individual navigating Canada’s failing healthcare system while pursuing justice through a landmark lawsuit against Moderna.

Kayla’s story sheds light on the systemic failures that leave injured individuals fighting for survival and dignity. Paralyzed after receiving her Moderna booster and with a confirmed “vaccine” injury diagnosis, she remains stuck in bureaucratic limbo, waiting years for basic support from Canada’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program. Despite these obstacles, Kayla speaks out against a system that prioritizes silence and compliance over accountability and care.

This episode captures Kayla’s resolve as she discusses her $45 million lawsuit, the difficulties of parenting with a severe disability, and her advocacy for others in similar circumstances. She recounts her frustrations with a healthcare system that offered euthanasia as a solution instead of meaningful assistance. Yet, she continues to fight—not only for her own justice but to set a precedent for others.

Kayla’s unwavering courage and determination are a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of standing up for justice and accountability.

About Kayla Pollock

Kayla Pollock is an inspiring young woman from Ontario, Canada, who has triumphed over significant challenges. Despite a difficult early childhood and living with type 1 diabetes, she built a fulfilling life as an athlete, mother, and professional with a successful career and a joyful home. However, her life took a devastating turn due to the coercive policies surrounding the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

In 2021, under the direction of Dr. Nancy Whitmore, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) imposed unprecedented measures on Canadian physicians. These included silencing dissent, enforcing compliance, and mandating the administration of experimental COVID-19 genetic injections. On April 30, 2021, the CPSO issued a statement forbidding doctors from questioning the safety of these injections, marking a pivotal moment in Kayla’s story.

Ethical doctors, including Dr. Phillips, Dr. Killian, Dr. O'Connor, Dr. Shoemaker, myself (Dr Trozzi), and others, faced intense persecution for prioritizing patient safety and upholding medical ethics. While our careers were attacked, the public, including Kayla, endured relentless fear campaigns and coercion into accepting injections falsely promoted as "safe and effective vaccines."

CPSO Statement to Physicians: April 30, 2021

Kayla’s Heartbreaking Journey

In 2021, Kayla received two doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 “vaccine.” On January 11, 2022, she received a Moderna booster. Shortly after, she woke up paralyzed and helpless. Rushed to the emergency room, she was dismissed by the attending physician, who attributed her condition to psychological causes. She was left untreated for hours, without investigations or interventions that might have reduced the severity of her quadriplegia.

Later that day, an MRI revealed extensive damage to her upper spinal cord. A neurologist identified the likely cause as the COVID-19 “vaccine” and noted encountering similar cases with alarming frequency.

Since then, Kayla’s life has been completely overturned. She is now severely disabled, having lost her home, career, athletic pursuits, and even custody of her son. The Ontario government mishandled her initial application for “vaccine” injury compensation and continues to stall her second attempt. Instead of providing meaningful support, they have twice suggested Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD)—a disturbing reflection of their failure to care for her.

Advocacy and Support

Despite immense challenges, Kayla remains a fearless advocate, taking on Big Pharma in a true David-versus-Goliath battle by suing Moderna. Grassroots organizations like Veterans for Freedom and The Canadian Independent have stepped up to support her, and my team and I are proud to join their efforts.

Kayla faces daily struggles with basic tasks many of us take for granted, yet her resilience and determination continue to inspire. Please consider joining us in supporting her cause:

Visit her website: www.opkayla.ca

Donate to help: www.opkayla.ca/donate

Dr. Trozzi practiced Emergency Medicine in Canada for 27 years. He taught critical resuscitation and advanced trauma care for over a decade and held teaching positions at three Canadian medical schools. He was selected by the American College of Surgeons as an Advanced Trauma Life Support instructor.

Dr. Trozzi was on call in multiple emergency units throughout 2020, including one ER designated specifically for COVID-19. He observed severe discrepancies between COVID-19 public health mandates and medical science, ethical norms, and human rights. This included the obstruction of safe and effective treatments for COVID-19 and the promotion of non-voluntary experimental genetic injections, presented to the public as “safe and effective vaccines,” though they were predictably dangerous.

Due to these issues, Dr. Trozzi took an open-ended sabbatical from his prior career and income at the beginning of 2021, dedicating himself entirely to research, public education, and activism. Dr. Trozzi's COVID Testimony.