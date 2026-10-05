In this episode of Better Way TV for the week ending October 2, new revelations and ongoing legal challenges highlight the importance of informed consent and continue to intensify scrutiny of institutional power.

A leaked agreement between Pfizer-BioNTech and the European Union has revealed how officials knew about the dangerous contents and manufacturing standards of the COVID-19 injections before their rollout. In Canada, Amish families continue their legal fight over fines imposed for failing to use the ArriveCAN app, despite not even owning mobile phones.

Across Europe, newly released German documents are prompting fresh examination of the relationship between science and political decision-making during the COVID era. Meanwhile, mandatory folic-acid fortification and the offering of vaccinations at Oktoberfest are exposing how personal choice continues to be violated.

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About the Co-Hosts

Christof Plothe D.O. is a director of the World Council for Health, Substack author (personal and WCH), osteopath, naturopath, and independent researcher. His work focuses on holistic health, nutrition, medical freedom, and empowering people to take greater control of their health.

Dr. Mark Trozzi is a veteran emergency and trauma physician, independent researcher, and director of the World Council for Health Canada. He also publishes on Substack at Drtrozzi.news. His work focuses on medical ethics, informed consent, health sovereignty, and supporting people harmed by COVID-19 injections.