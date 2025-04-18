The health of Canadians has been compromised by government-mandated COVID-19 injections. The upcoming federal election is an opportunity to demand change and accountability. As you decide which candidate or party is most committed to defending the health of yourself and your family, please consider the following:

The Injections Were Never What They Claimed

The Canadian government successfully mandated the COVID-19 injections by labeling them “safe and effective vaccines.” These products are still being promoted and administered across the country. However, the truth is:

They are not vaccines: Click Here

They are not safe: Click Here

They do not prevent infection or transmission.

Evidence shows they increase the risk of COVID-19 disease and death: Click Here

These Products Contain Multiple Mechanisms of Harm

They cause injury through multiple biological mechanisms: Click Here

They have surpassed all vaccines in recorded history—for all infections, for all of the past thirty years combined—in causing deaths and injuries: Click Here

They are chemically contaminated and adulterated with DNA: Click Here

In Pfizer’s case, fraud is evident: the DNA contamination includes genetic engineering tools derived from the SV40 virus, associated with cancer risks: Click Here

Major Party Leaders Promoted the Injections

In this video from September 9, 2021, multiple federal party leaders stood side-by-side to promote the COVID-19 “vaccines,” in spite of the many predictable harms:

The video features the following people:

Annamie Paul (Green Party)

Jagmeet Singh (NDP)

Erin O’Toole (Conservative Party of Canada)

Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party)

Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois)

This Election, We Must Demand Accountability

Insist that to have your vote, candidates must:

Denounce the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

Support a full halt to their manufacturing and administration.

Uphold informed consent, scientific integrity, and bodily autonomy.

Your voice is important. Use it to reject censorship, harm, and medical coercion.