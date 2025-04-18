Before the Vote: Ask Who’s Defending Our Health
Why it is Important to Consider Health During Canada’s pending April 28, 2025 Federal Election
The health of Canadians has been compromised by government-mandated COVID-19 injections. The upcoming federal election is an opportunity to demand change and accountability. As you decide which candidate or party is most committed to defending the health of yourself and your family, please consider the following:
The Injections Were Never What They Claimed
The Canadian government successfully mandated the COVID-19 injections by labeling them “safe and effective vaccines.” These products are still being promoted and administered across the country. However, the truth is:
They are not vaccines: Click Here
They are not safe: Click Here
They do not prevent infection or transmission.
Evidence shows they increase the risk of COVID-19 disease and death: Click Here
These Products Contain Multiple Mechanisms of Harm
They cause injury through multiple biological mechanisms: Click Here
They have surpassed all vaccines in recorded history—for all infections, for all of the past thirty years combined—in causing deaths and injuries: Click Here
They are chemically contaminated and adulterated with DNA: Click Here
In Pfizer’s case, fraud is evident: the DNA contamination includes genetic engineering tools derived from the SV40 virus, associated with cancer risks: Click Here
Major Party Leaders Promoted the Injections
In this video from September 9, 2021, multiple federal party leaders stood side-by-side to promote the COVID-19 “vaccines,” in spite of the many predictable harms:
The video features the following people:
Annamie Paul (Green Party)
Jagmeet Singh (NDP)
Erin O’Toole (Conservative Party of Canada)
Justin Trudeau (Liberal Party)
Yves-François Blanchet (Bloc Québécois)
This Election, We Must Demand Accountability
Insist that to have your vote, candidates must:
Denounce the COVID-19 “vaccines.”
Support a full halt to their manufacturing and administration.
Uphold informed consent, scientific integrity, and bodily autonomy.
Your voice is important. Use it to reject censorship, harm, and medical coercion.
In general Canadians are not critical thinkers and rely on the lying Liberal MSM to think for them.
The candidate list in this article is not complete, and imo further proof of the continued manipulating Covid fraud started by our previous kakistocrat Trudeau and his provincial cronies.
Canada has become a very sick country. To know the truth you can read, “FISMAN’S FRAUD: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science” by R.N. Watteel, PhD Statistics.
The bought and paid for MSM has been complicit all along. The only thing we can do is spread the word. Www.TheyLied.Ca.